The OnePlus Open has been confirmed to be the same device as the OPPO Find N3

OnePlus and OPPO, two of the biggest names in the Android smartphone market, are teaming up to release their first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open . This device substitutes the awaited OPPO Find N3 and has been rumored to launch later this month in the $1K-$1,300 price range.





OnePlus Open, the first foldable device by OnePlus, as well as some insight on what makes it unique and the marketing strategy surrounding this launch. In an exclusive interview with Unbox Therapy Pete Lau (Founder of OnePlus and SVP of OPPO) provided an early look at the upcoming





During the interview, Lau was asked whether this product is going to be identical to an OPPO folding device and how he sees the difference between the two brands. To this Lau replied:













The OnePlus Open /OPPO Find N3 is rumored to have a number of impressive features, including the highest pixel density of any folding display currently on the market. This means that the display will be extremely sharp and clear, even when folded. The phone is also expected to have a more compact hinge than the Find N2, its predecessor, making it lighter and more durable, a fact confirmed by Lau during said interview.



Another key feature of the OnePlus Open /OPPO Find N3 will be the textured alert slider, which is proudly shown off during the interview. This is a signature OnePlus feature that allows users to quickly and easily silence their phone or put it into vibration mode. The alert slider is a popular feature with OnePlus fans, and it is good to see that it will be included on the company's first foldable phone.





Image Source - Unbox Therapy

Unfortunately, the camera housing for the device was covered up during the interview, as were all of the b-roll shots. Additionally, there was one piece of bad news revealed during the interview, and that was the possibility of OnePlus/OPPO' releasing a flip style phone at some point. To this, Lau answered that there are currently no plans to add that form factor to their lineup. Hopefully that answer changes in time.

The OnePlus Open /OPPO Find N3 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting foldable phones of the year. With its high-resolution display, compact hinge, alert slider, and the rumored powerful specs, it is sure to be a hit with consumers.




