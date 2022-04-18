The OnePlus Nord Watch gets mistakenly mentioned on OnePlus’ website, could launch soon

The OnePlus Nord Watch gets mistakenly mentioned on OnePlus’ website, could launch soon1
Photo above shows the OnePlus Watch, not the Nord version.
OnePlus is keeping busy with its product releases throughout 2022, and it seems that stands true for the company’s wearable devices too. Last year in September, we saw the first attempt from the “Never Settle” brand to make a smartwatch.
Fans had been waiting and wanting for OnePlus to make a smartwatch for quite a while, but alas, everyone was left a bit disappointed when the OnePlus Watch got released. The device looked rushed and unpolished with a lack of third-party software, barely any smart features, many glitches, and bugs, but most frustratingly—inaccurate fitness tracking.
Well, the company was recently rumored to be working on a new smartwatch called the OnePlus Nord Watch, which would supposedly be a more affordable wearable from the company. While not much is known as of yet, a recent tweet by leaker Mukul Sharma states the device’s moniker had appeared on the OnePlus website.
The OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to come out together with the OnePlus Nord 3 sometime in the second half of 2022. On the other hand, another member of the Nord family, the Nord Buds, are rumored to come out on April 28 during the OnePlus event. The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will likely be the main stars of the show though.
The OnePlus Nord Watch
Besides the recently briefly released moniker by mistake, not much is known about OnePlus’ second attempt at making a smartwatch. That being said, previous reports claim it will cost somewhere between $70 to $110. For comparison, the OnePlus Watch costs $160.
While this is a second attempt, and OnePlus has the chance to address many of the issues the OnePlus Watch had, the OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to be a more affordable option. If that turns out to be the case, logic points at the new smartwatch being less capable than its more expensive counterpart, which is already not impressive, to say the least.
