OnePlus Nord N30 SE spotted on Geekbench, hinting at budget-friendly specs
The cover image shows the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
Last year, OnePlus launched its mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, offering decent specs at a price tag under $300. Now, indications suggest that OnePlus is preparing to introduce another smartphone in its Nord N-series. Reports from MySmartPrice reveal that the OnePlus Nord N30 SE has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database.
According to the info, the Nord N30 SE is packing an octa-core processor with a 2 + 6 core setup. The two heavy-duty cores kick in at 2.20GHz, while the six more efficient ones run at 2.0GHz. This suggests the upcoming smartphone might be rolling with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 under the hood.
The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 is a mid-range 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC). It is generally cheaper than the Snapdragon 695, found in its sibling, the Nord N30 5G, and is considered to offer better performance for demanding tasks. However, the Snapdragon 695 has a higher clock speed, which means that it can provide a slightly smoother user experience.
The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 is tagged as a pretty affordable SoC. Smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 6020 usually kick off at around $200 or even less. So, it's a good bet that the upcoming OnePlus Nord N30 SE might land in this wallet-friendly price range as well.
The Geekbench listing for the OnePlus Nord N30 SE spills the beans on a 4GB RAM setup. In comparison, its sibling, the Nord N30 5G, kicked off with a beefier 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space.
According to the benchmark listing, the upcoming Nord N30 SE will run on Android 13 out of the box, not the latest Android 14. Additionally, previous details from the Nord N30 SE TDRA listing confirm the device will have a 4880mAh battery and support rapid 33W charging.
Overall, the OnePlus Nord N30 SE might be a good option for budget-conscious users who are looking for a smartphone that can handle everyday tasks without breaking the bank.
Things that are NOT allowed: