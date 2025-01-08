Hurry up and snatch the OnePlus Nord N30 with a discount and a great $99.99 gift
If you're a OnePlus phone fan on a tight budget, there aren't many options to choose from. In fact, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is arguably the best bang-for-buck option. With its $299.99 asking price, the handset ranks among the best budget phones. But today, you won't have to pay its full price, for the official store is giving a lovely discount you might want to check out.
While the just-announced OnePlus 13 Series is undoubtedly way more attractive, this affordable buddy stands its own ground against models like the Moto G Power 5G (2024). It sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rates, offering decent visuals that correspond to its price range.
On the camera front, the Nord N30 packs a 108 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth camera. While that setup doesn't sound all that remarkable, it's fair to say very few options in this price range have a 108 MP main camera.
If you think the OnePlus Nord N30 is good enough to meet your everyday needs, we definitely suggest getting one as soon as possible. After all, the OnePlus Buds 3 gift might run out of stock at any time, leaving you with the otherwise unimpressive $50 discount.
At the time of writing, you can score a $50 discount on the handset, landing it at $249.99. While that doesn't sound like the best promo there ever was, you also get a free pair of the OnePlus Buds 3. These cost some $99.99, by the way. Essentially, by going for this bargain, you can save some $149.99! Now that sounds more attractive, right?
Under the hood, this fella has a Qualcomm chipset, but not a high-end one. Still, its Snapdragon 695 SoC offers great everyday performance. And if you want something with more capabilities, we'd suggest increasing your budget for a mid-range option like the OnePlus 12R.
One of the best things about this budget Android phone is its fast charging speed. In a typical OnePlus fashion, this bad boy charges in a jiffy with its 50W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. It should give you 80% of juice in just 30 minutes.
