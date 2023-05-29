Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

OnePlus Nord N30 5G spotted on GeekBench running Snapdragon 695
The OnePlus Nord family is growing every year to the point where we're not exactly sure which model slots where. The latest addition to that party is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone launched internationally last month, but now there are indications that it might come to the States under a different name.

The information comes in the form of a GeekBench listing, revealing the model number (CPH2513) and some of the hardware of the device. This model number ties up to a previous leak in the Google Play Console, showing the name associated with it - OnePlus Nord N30 5G.



Thanks to that string of events, we now know most of the specs of the upcoming phone, and it sure looks like a rebranded Nord CE 3 Lite. The same octa-core Snapdragon 695 powers both phones (which is a bit of a shame, it's an old chipset and it doesn't support 4K), and both phones feature 8GB of RAM.

We're not sure whether we're talking about the same phone here, but if we are, then we can anticipate a 6.72-inch 1080x2400 120 Hz LCD touchscreen, a triple rear camera system (108 MP main, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth), a 16 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

The European version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 retails for around 300 euros, so we can expect the rebranded OnePlus Nord N30 5G to land at around $300 when it comes to US soil.

