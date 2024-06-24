Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite price and key specs confirmed by European retailer

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G price and full design revealed by European retailer
It’s just a matter of hours before OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G goes official. Despite the fact that the Chinese handset maker teased its new mid-ranger almost every day since last week, there are still key things about the Nord CE4 Lite 5G that we don’t know yet.

For instance, OnePlus didn’t mention anything about the Nord CE4 Lite 5G’s price. Thankfully, the folks at Winfuture.de spotted the phone on MediaMarkt’s website. The European retailer not only reveals the price of the phone, but also its full design and the entire specs sheet.

Of course, OnePlus has already revealed that the Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with a 50MP Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor. The handset maker also confirmed the phone’s OLED display features 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 2,100 nits.

With just a few hours left until its official launch, MediaMarkt spilled the beans on the rest of the phone’s specs. According to the Belgian branch of MediaMarkt, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display and a large 5,110 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

More importantly, the Nord CE4 Lite 5G is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The rather old Qualcomm chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Finally, the phone comes with a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper and runs on Android 14.

Design-wise, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G won’t stand out from the crowd, unless you’re buying the “very Mega Blue” color. The phone’s entire chassis is housed in a plastic case, so there’s really nothing premium to it.

As far as the price goes, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase in Gray and Blue for €329. OnePlus will also offer early buyers a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for free (€69) value.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G | Images credit - Winfuture.de 

Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
