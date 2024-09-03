Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are confirmed for a September 17 launch with these key rumored features

OnePlus Audio
Unreleased OnePlus Nord Buds 3 in white
If you feel like OnePlus needs a little more variety in its already super-expansive true wireless earbuds lineup, you may want to (digitally) circle the September 17 date in your calendar (apps). That's when the company plans to unveil the undoubtedly affordable new Nord Buds 3, which the company itself has confirmed on social media this week.

There's even an official webpage dedicated to the unannounced product that everyone can already access, but even though "more" details should eventually be revealed on said webpage, that only includes the aforementioned name and an obscured picture of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3... case.

Fortunately, that's where prolific social media leaker Yogesh Brar comes in, depicting the impending earbuds in two different colors and detailing many of their key specs and characteristics. While the "Harmonic Gray" and "Melodic White" hues rendered here are certainly not identical to the existing Nord Buds 3 Pro's Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, the overall aesthetic will apparently not change much.


What's perhaps more important to note is that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are expected to retain virtually all the major selling points of the Nord Buds 3 Pro, from a large and powerful 12.4mm titanium driver to state-of-the-art BassWave 2.0 technology, 3D Audio support, active noise cancellation, dual pairing capabilities, Google Fast Pair, and a 94ms low latency mode for smooth gaming.

Because the Nord Buds 3 will obviously be priced lower than their $79.99 "cousins", a few little compromises are also in the cards, like a slightly poorer battery life rating of up to 43 hours and weaker ANC. But if those are all the corners these earbuds will cut and their retail price will circle the $50 or even $60 mark, we're kind of sold on their amazing value already.

Naturally, we don't expect OnePlus to rival Apple or Samsung for the title of best wireless earbuds with this particular contender, but in terms of bang for your buck, you're unlikely to find a better option this holiday season. Hopefully, the Nord Buds 3 will be released around the world soon, which is not something we can be certain of just yet.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

