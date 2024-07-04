Schematics and alleged live image of the OnePlus Nord 4 leak: it's not particularly good-looking

Just a couple of days ago, OnePlus announced its event for potentially unveiling the OnePlus Nord 4. The company teases the with a metallic plate of sorts, and at first glance, it looks quite exciting:









But then comes a leaked live image of the OnePlus Nord 4 (allegedly). And it doesn't really... look cool.



And those are both different from the OnePlus Ace 3V, which was initially thought to become the OnePlus Nord 4 (rebranded for outside of China). Well, it's not going to be the Ace 3V, it seems like.







According to the schematic, we have a flat display on the front with a centered display camera hole. We have the buttons on the right-hand side and the alert slider on the left.









And here comes the live image, which is here to wow with the phone's design. Not in a good sense. Actually, the phone looks quite unusual and I can't bring myself to say it's pretty. We have the top part of the phone with glass and the rest may be metal, as the folks at Android Headlines guess . The bottom part of the phone is expected to be made by metal judging by OnePlus' metallic-inspired teaser.



