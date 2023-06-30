OnePlus Nord 3 confirmed to pack powerful camera, stunning display
OnePlus plans to launch its next mid-range devices on July 5, but the company has already said it will be revealing most of the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 5G specs as early as June 30, so that’s probably going to happen later today.
Until then, OnePlus has just decided to take the wraps off some of the OnePlus Nord 3’s specs to raise the hype or just to tease us a bit. All in all, it looks like many of the previous rumors pointing to the powerful camera and display for the OnePlus Nord 3 were pretty accurate.
Another important piece of hardware confirmed to be inside the OnePlus Nord 3 is the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization). Equally important is the fact that OnePlus has decided to bring back the classic Alert Slider, which is positioned on the right side of the phone (see picture above).
The second mid-range device to be launched on July 5, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G received some extra attention too. Confirming the previous reports, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor and a large 6.72-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
That’s all the information about the Nord CE 3 5G that OnePlus confirmed until now, but expect the full reveal to happen on July 1, at least according to the company’s official website.
OnePlus has just confirmed that its Nord 3 mid-range smartphone will boast a stunning 6.74-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. This is a flat display, as OnePlus removed the plastic screen frame.
The official OnePlus website also mentions that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in at least two colors: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.
OnePlus Nord 3 CE 5G
