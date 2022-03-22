OnePlus is supposedly working on a new smartwatch

OnePlus is supposedly working on a new smartwatch0
According to Yogesh Brar, OnlePlus will first launch the OnePlus Nord smartwatch in the second half of the year in India, most likely with the rumored OnePlus Nord 3. The smartwatch's speculated pricing for the Indian market is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, which equates to approximately $65 to $104.
Currently, there is no information if OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord smartwatch in other markets as well and if the price tag will be similar to the rumored prices in the Indian market.
There is also no information about the possible OnePlus Nord smartwatch's specs. Rumor has it that the smartwatch will have all the necessary sensors to be your trustworthy fitness tracker. According to the rumor, the OnePlus Nord smartwatch, among other things, will be able to count your steps, monitor your heart rate, read your blood oxygen levels, and track your sleep.
Other than the fact that the OnePlus Nord smartwatch will have all the necessary
fitness tracking features, there is no information about the possible battery life, the built-in processor, the display of the smartwatch, and all the other techy stuff that we would really like to know about it.
Let's just hope that OnePlus has learned from its mistakes. When OnePlus launched its OnePlus Watch, the first smartwatch that OnePlus has ever produced, it wasn't that great. In time, through updates OnePlus made its smartwatch better, but the product wasn't what we expected it to be when it first came out. So let's hope that this time around, OnePlus's second smartwatch would also be a great smartwatch from the get-go, not only a terrific fitness tracker.
