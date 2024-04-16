Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works

By
OnePlus Oppo
A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
OnePlus shook up the foldable market in 2023 with the OnePlus Open, a Fold-style powerhouse. Now, rumors are swirling about a potential flip phone in the works from the popular smartphone brand. Could they be poised to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series?

A post from Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu (via translation by Android Authority) hints that OPPO's upcoming flip phone could pack a rarity in the world of flip-style foldables that would offer greater zoom capabilities: a telephoto camera. They further suggest that, as with the OnePlus Open, OnePlus may be planning a similar device under their own brand.

A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
Image Credit: Android Authority

It wouldn't be a surprise to see OnePlus build on the success of their OPPO Find N3 collaboration with a rebranded Find N5 Flip, which according to reports has been cancelled. Flip phones are experiencing a surge in popularity, and several aggressively priced models have appeared recently. OnePlus' knack for well-priced, high-spec phones could prove a winning combo in this growing market.

A telephoto lens would truly differentiate a OnePlus Flip from rivals. Currently, only the OPPO Find N3 Flip offers this capability. Increased photo abilities would be a major selling point for many buyers.

A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
Photo Credit: Oppo

That said, Samsung is reportedly developing a more budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE. This presents an excellent opportunity for OnePlus to capture market share with an aggressively-priced flip phone of their own.

Don't expect a launch any time soon, though. Smart Pikachu indicates that OPPO and Vivo's development on flip foldables is about "half a year" behind competitors. Previous leaks also suggested the OPPO Find N5 Flip was cancelled, so there's some doubt in the timeline.

Recommended Stories

Could OnePlus shake up the flip phone landscape?

OnePlus consistently delivers quality phones that undercut competitors on price. If they manage to bring a flip phone with a telephoto lens to the market, whether it's a rebranded OPPO model or their own unique design, it could force other brands to re-evaluate their offerings. Just as the OnePlus Open became a popular choice for foldable enthusiasts, a well-executed Flip could do the same.

While the information surrounding a OnePlus flip phone is still only a rumor at this point, it adds yet another layer of excitement to the growing foldable revolution. Whether it arrives this year or later, it's another potential device for techies to keep an eye on.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless