Up Next:
A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
OnePlus shook up the foldable market in 2023 with the OnePlus Open, a Fold-style powerhouse. Now, rumors are swirling about a potential flip phone in the works from the popular smartphone brand. Could they be poised to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series?
A post from Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu (via translation by Android Authority) hints that OPPO's upcoming flip phone could pack a rarity in the world of flip-style foldables that would offer greater zoom capabilities: a telephoto camera. They further suggest that, as with the OnePlus Open, OnePlus may be planning a similar device under their own brand.
Don't expect a launch any time soon, though. Smart Pikachu indicates that OPPO and Vivo's development on flip foldables is about "half a year" behind competitors. Previous leaks also suggested the OPPO Find N5 Flip was cancelled, so there's some doubt in the timeline.
A post from Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu (via translation by Android Authority) hints that OPPO's upcoming flip phone could pack a rarity in the world of flip-style foldables that would offer greater zoom capabilities: a telephoto camera. They further suggest that, as with the OnePlus Open, OnePlus may be planning a similar device under their own brand.
Image Credit: Android Authority
It wouldn't be a surprise to see OnePlus build on the success of their OPPO Find N3 collaboration with a rebranded Find N5 Flip, which according to reports has been cancelled. Flip phones are experiencing a surge in popularity, and several aggressively priced models have appeared recently. OnePlus' knack for well-priced, high-spec phones could prove a winning combo in this growing market.
A telephoto lens would truly differentiate a OnePlus Flip from rivals. Currently, only the OPPO Find N3 Flip offers this capability. Increased photo abilities would be a major selling point for many buyers.
Photo Credit: Oppo
That said, Samsung is reportedly developing a more budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE. This presents an excellent opportunity for OnePlus to capture market share with an aggressively-priced flip phone of their own.
Don't expect a launch any time soon, though. Smart Pikachu indicates that OPPO and Vivo's development on flip foldables is about "half a year" behind competitors. Previous leaks also suggested the OPPO Find N5 Flip was cancelled, so there's some doubt in the timeline.
Recommended Stories
Could OnePlus shake up the flip phone landscape?OnePlus consistently delivers quality phones that undercut competitors on price. If they manage to bring a flip phone with a telephoto lens to the market, whether it's a rebranded OPPO model or their own unique design, it could force other brands to re-evaluate their offerings. Just as the OnePlus Open became a popular choice for foldable enthusiasts, a well-executed Flip could do the same.
While the information surrounding a OnePlus flip phone is still only a rumor at this point, it adds yet another layer of excitement to the growing foldable revolution. Whether it arrives this year or later, it's another potential device for techies to keep an eye on.
Things that are NOT allowed: