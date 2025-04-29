OnePlus confirms the 13T compact phone dream is dead for these regions









Why the interest in the 13T?

What's the deal with the 13T anyway? Well, it’s mainly about its more manageable size in a world full of giant phones. Granted, 6.3 inches isn't exactly tiny these days, but it's noticeably smaller than its direct siblings, which happen to be the



What's really impressive is that the 13T manages to pack in a battery with more capacity than the physically bigger 13 and 13R models. It pulls this off using updated silicon-carbon battery technology, which basically allows for cramming more power into the available space. A smaller phone that could potentially last longer on a charge? That definitely catches the attention of many phone enthusiasts.



Of course, you could try importing one, but that often involves potential headaches if you don't know the right place to go to. It makes you wonder why companies seem hesitant to bring these potentially popular, smaller alternatives to markets where people are clearly showing they want them.