Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

OnePlus confirms the 13T compact phone dream is dead for these regions

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
Marketing image of the OnePlus 13T
Looks like you might be out of luck if you were hoping to grab the somewhat smaller OnePlus 13T that launched in China recently. OnePlus has confirmed the phone isn't coming to North America or Europe, leaving buyers in these areas mainly with the company's bigger flagship options.

Even though it's heading to India (under the name OnePlus 13S), which gave some folks hope, company reps shut down speculation about a wider release. OnePlus Europe's CMO, Celina Shi, told The Verge they have "no plans to launch the OnePlus 13s in Europe" right now, though she mentioned they've noted the interest from users there. The same message came from OnePlus North America's head of marketing, Spenser Blank, regarding the US and Canada. So yeah, it's a definite no-go for now.



Why the interest in the 13T?


What's the deal with the 13T anyway? Well, it’s mainly about its more manageable size in a world full of giant phones. Granted, 6.3 inches isn't exactly tiny these days, but it's noticeably smaller than its direct siblings, which happen to be the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R: both of which have displays that measure around 6.8 inches.

What's really impressive is that the 13T manages to pack in a battery with more capacity than the physically bigger 13 and 13R models. It pulls this off using updated silicon-carbon battery technology, which basically allows for cramming more power into the available space. A smaller phone that could potentially last longer on a charge? That definitely catches the attention of many phone enthusiasts.

It really is a bit of a letdown that the OnePlus 13T won't be sold here officially. The idea of a modern flagship phone you might actually use comfortably with one hand, especially one packing interesting new battery tech that could mean great endurance, sounds pretty appealing.

Of course, you could try importing one, but that often involves potential headaches if you don't know the right place to go to. It makes you wonder why companies seem hesitant to bring these potentially popular, smaller alternatives to markets where people are clearly showing they want them.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

Honor’s upcoming flagship wants a seat at the champions table
Honor’s upcoming flagship wants a seat at the champions table
Phone scammers will soon lose a major advantage thanks to this loophole closing
Phone scammers will soon lose a major advantage thanks to this loophole closing
Flappy Bird is back on Android and there is no crypto scam this time
Flappy Bird is back on Android and there is no crypto scam this time
Google Wallet is coming to 50 more countries, while US and UK users get new features
Google Wallet is coming to 50 more countries, while US and UK users get new features
Yelp will soon make you talk to AI bots over voice call
Yelp will soon make you talk to AI bots over voice call
Chinese tech icon is about to raise the stakes in a battle with US chipmaker over AI processors
Chinese tech icon is about to raise the stakes in a battle with US chipmaker over AI processors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless