OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Detailed Renders Revealed
Thanks to a report from 91mobiles, we now have our first look at what the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may look like. The overall design of the buds and their case seems to be really close to their predecessor, but now in a striking Olive Green color.
The most prominent change visible from the renders is the increase in the size of the opening, which is visible on the side of the buds and presumably utilized for ANC (active noise cancelation) and enhanced voice separation when on a call.
We can also speculate regarding slight changes in the angle of the headphones themselves, but that would remain hearsay until the product is released. The case of the buds is likely to have a physical button for entering pairing mode, if we are to judge by the previous model.
Last month, the specs of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were leaked by a retailer. Here is a summary of the most impactful features of the Buds Pro 2:
Now, this new report states that the buds were engineered with the help of Dynaudio, which is a Danish company that dabbles in high-end speakers and audio monitors. As such, we can expect solid performance out of the earbuds.
Well… we still don’t know. The first Buds Pro were released in August of 2021, which has long since passed this year. Q3 of 2023 may seem far away, but if the OnePlus Bud Pro 2 manage to keep a price point, similar to its predecessor - around the $150 mark - they may be worth the wait.
While competitors in the earbuds market are trying out all sorts of crazy selling points like UV cleaning lights, the latest addition to the Buds Pro series by OnePlus seems to be focusing on improving what ain’t broken to begin with.
What performance can we expect from the Buds Pro 2?
- A new 11 and 6mm audio driver setup, which promises an upgrade in sound quality
- A three-microphone per bud setup for improved voice clarity on calls
- Spatial Audio, which allows for a surround sound experience
- 6 hours of listening time, which goes up to 9 with ANC turned off
- A case that can extend battery life to 28 hours, and up to to 38 without ANC
- Wireless charging that can provide 10 hours of playtime for 10 minutes of charging
- IP55 rating, which won’t allow submersion in water but can still protect from rain
If the Olive Green color is anything to go by, it’s safe to say that we can expect refreshing color variants for a product, which is rather focused on upgrading the already impressive battery life of the original Buds Pro, while offering audio quality improvements too.
When will the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 be released?
Things that are NOT allowed: