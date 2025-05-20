The flagship-grade OnePlus Buds 4 are only a week away from an official announcement

OnePlus Buds 3





While the new wireless earbuds are likely to play second fiddle to the ultra-high-end While the new wireless earbuds are likely to play second fiddle to the ultra-high-end OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme and Racing handsets at said launch event next Tuesday, the OnePlus Buds 4 could actually be released in European markets and the US as well... eventually.





OnePlus Buds 3 The aforementioned, mind you, are available stateside at a very reasonable list price of $99.99 with an unquestionably premium design and almost surprisingly advanced capabilities, so the Buds 4 could end up being similarly affordable (around the world) with even better features and a revised but still undeniably eye-catching aesthetic.









Coated in silver and black (or is that dark gray?) hues rather than "splendid blue" and "metallic gray" paint jobs, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 4 are likely to support a number of Pro-grade technologies, being advertised as "flagship" in terms of everything from "noise reduction to appearance and sound quality."

Just like its predecessor, this next-gen AirPods rival will evidently offer active noise cancellation while apparently borrowing the Dual DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) tech from the costlier OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to take audio performance to a whole new level for the budget-friendly segment.





We don't know much about things like battery life, water and dust resistance, or, well, anything else really at this time, but your patience will be rewarded next week... in China, hopefully followed by most major Western markets shortly thereafter. Who knows, maybe the OnePlus Buds 4 will expand to the US alongside at least one of those two upgraded Ace 5 handsets after all.







