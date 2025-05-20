Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
The flagship-grade OnePlus Buds 4 are only a week away from an official announcement

The next big OnePlus wireless earbuds are expected to offer top-of-the-line features and technologies at a reasonable price... at least in China.

Official OnePlus Buds 4 image
Unveiled all the way back in January 2024, the OnePlus Buds 3 are finally getting a (non-Pro and non-Nord-branded) sequel. The aptly named OnePlus Buds 4 haven't been the subject of any notable rumors or leaks yet, instead popping up with little fanfare on their manufacturer's official Chinese website ahead of a proper announcement on May 27.

While the new wireless earbuds are likely to play second fiddle to the ultra-high-end OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme and Racing handsets at said launch event next Tuesday, the OnePlus Buds 4 could actually be released in European markets and the US as well... eventually.

The aforementioned OnePlus Buds 3, mind you, are available stateside at a very reasonable list price of $99.99 with an unquestionably premium design and almost surprisingly advanced capabilities, so the Buds 4 could end up being similarly affordable (around the world) with even better features and a revised but still undeniably eye-catching aesthetic.


Coated in silver and black (or is that dark gray?) hues rather than "splendid blue" and "metallic gray" paint jobs, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 4 are likely to support a number of Pro-grade technologies, being advertised as "flagship" in terms of everything from "noise reduction to appearance and sound quality."

Just like its predecessor, this next-gen AirPods rival will evidently offer active noise cancellation while apparently borrowing the Dual DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) tech from the costlier OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to take audio performance to a whole new level for the budget-friendly segment.

We don't know much about things like battery life, water and dust resistance, or, well, anything else really at this time, but your patience will be rewarded next week... in China, hopefully followed by most major Western markets shortly thereafter. Who knows, maybe the OnePlus Buds 4 will expand to the US alongside at least one of those two upgraded Ace 5 handsets after all.


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
