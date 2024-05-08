The newly released OnePlus Buds 3 get their first exciting discount at the official store
If you’re all about music, a quality pair of wireless earbuds is probably worth having. But what if you’re on a tight budget and can’t shell out more than $80 on your next purchase? That’s not a problem right now, for the OnePlus store offers the affordable OnePlus Buds 3 at 20% off.
As you might know, these were released alongside the OnePlus 12 series, so they’re still relatively new to the market. That’s likely why there have been virtually no offers on the pair so far, meaning this deal is the first more substantial discount on the Buds 3. So, if you’d like to give them a whirl, now’s definitely the time.
Certainly not made to rival the noise cancelling integrated into some of the best wireless earbuds, these still reduce office talk and low-frequency sounds. Note, however, that the noise cancellation used here works best when you enjoy your jams, as most outside noises will find their way to your ears when no music is being played.
Having tried and tested these bad boys, we can confirm they aren’t at all disappointing in the battery life department. In fact, OnePlus’ claim of up to 44 hours without ANC or up to 28 hours with the feature turned on holds true. That’s with the charging case, though.
Did we tempt you to try them for yourself? In such a case, you might not want to wait too long and get the Buds 3 straight at the official store while they’re still on sale.
These puppies have the whole shebang at an MSRP of just about $100. That includes ANC, great audio (for their price), long battery life, and even Bluetooth Multipoint. They really do tick a lot of boxes, but let’s get into detail.
Speaking of which, the Buds 3 sound great, especially for a pair of budget wireless earbuds. They may underemphasize the mid and high frequencies a bit, and they’re certainly not as crisp as the Pro-grade Buds 2 Pro, but the pair still gives you sweet bass. Also, you can tweak them to your taste via the 6-band EQ.
