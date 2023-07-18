OnePlus’ next flagship reportedly packs 24GB RAM, launches in August
OnePlus is expected to announce another flagship for the Chinese market in the coming weeks, the Ace 2 Pro. Rumors about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro have been running around for weeks, but some of these reports can’t really agree on some key specs.
Early this week, another report coming from Weibo (China’s Facebook alternative) brings new details about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which confirm previous rumors or rather contradicts them. For starters, OnePlus’ next flagship could be the world’s second phone to pack 24GB RAM, after nubia’s recently announced RedMagic 8S Pro+, which only appears to be available in China for now.
Although we already knew the Ace 2 Pro will adopt a triple camera setup, we now also know that the 50-megapixel camera features an IMX890 sensor, which is the same inside the OnePlus 11. An 8-megapixel and a second 2-megapixel module complete the triple camera configuration of the phone.
OnePlus has yet to announce when the Ace 2 Pro will be unveiled, but reports claim the flagship could be introduced as early as August. That’s interesting because OnePlus will be launching its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, during the same month, so it looks like August will be a pretty busy month for the Chinese handset maker if these reports prove to be accurate.
The Chinese source also claims that the phone will boast a big 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage.
On the battery front, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is said to pack a large 5,000 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. This is the same battery as the previous Ace 2 model, but with faster 150W charging support as opposed to just 100W.
