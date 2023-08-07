OnePlus’ next flagship will be announced on August 16
Great news for OnePlus fans, as the Chinese company has just confirmed its next flagship will be officially introduced no later than next week. Lie Jie, OnePlus China President, has just teased the Ace 2 Pro’s announcement, which is scheduled to take place on August 16.
The sequel to Ace 2, which was released at the beginning of the year, the Pro version promises a bunch of improvements, including a brand-new chipset, more memory and better camera.
While we don’t know yet how much the Ace 2 Pro will cost, we do know a little bit about the hardware inside. For starters, the upcoming flagship will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage, which is pretty impressive even for a flagship.
Everything looks pretty good on paper as far as specs go, but OnePlus didn’t change much when it comes to design, so the Ace 2 Pro will look pretty much like the non-Pro version.
Now, the bad news is this phone will be exclusively available in China, at least for a rather long period of time. Rumor has it that it might be released in other countries as OnePlus 12R, but that this with a grain of salt until we have more reliable information.
In a post on Weibo (via SparrowNews), Lie Jie claims that his company focuses on providing customers with the best performance technologically possible, and that it won’t make any compromises just to keep the price low.
No less impressive is the 50-megapixel main camera on the back, which will be complemented by two other sensors as seen in the teaser. Also, according to the latest reports, the massive 5,500 mAh battery will feature 150W charging support, another important benefit that seems to be reserved for top-tier smartphones.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro teaser
