OnePlus issues a new statement on the OnePlus 9 series throttling controversy and it may upset Qualcomm

OnePlus issues a new statement on the OnePlus 9 series throttling controversy and it may upset Qualcomm1
The latest statement by OnePlus regarding the issue might get it into trouble with Qualcomm
Initially, OnePlus got into a controversial situation with Geekbench because of optimizations made on the OnePlus 9 and the Snapdragon 888. These then resulted in the flagship phones' removal from the benchmark scores. Then, the company issued an initial statement, underlining it has made optimizations for better user experience, and not for benchmarking results.
OnePlus also states it has shifted its attention from sheer power to optimizing the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro for the performance it is expected of each app while at the same time, managing overheating and power consumption.
In the case of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, when you open apps or heavy games, the Snapdragon 888 processor, including the super powerful X1 CPU core, will run at full speed to provide the best performance. But with actions that do not require the maximum power, like reading a webpage or scrolling through Twitter and Instagram, it’s not necessary for the CPU to run at almost 3GHz to do that smoothly. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro reduce the CPU frequency in these scenarios to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation while maintaining a smooth experience.
As you can see from the quote from OnePlus' statement, the company maintains its position that changes were made in order to assure an optimized performance for different use cases. However, the lack of initial transparency about these changes may be considered an issue.
It remains to be seen how and if Qualcomm will react to the latest OnePlus statement, but if that happens, we'll make sure to share it with you, so stay tuned!