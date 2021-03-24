The OnePlus 9 Pro display is Samsung's, here's when 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates kick in









OnePlus phone maker cites 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate for the 9 Pro panel, depending on the content shown, which is the most granular refresh rate ever announced for a phone display. Samsung Display calls this Adaptive Frequency, but it only goes down to 10Hz on the S21 Ultra, while the previous record-holder, Oppo's Find X3 Pro , cites a 5Hz-120Hz range.





OnePlus 9 Pro 1Hz-120Hz display refresh rate scenarios





The source that disclosed how Samsung made the OnePlus 9 Pro display also tips the nitty gritty details about the various refresh rate use cases: " the panel drive power can be improved by variably applying the refresh rate to 120 Hz (Hz) for mobile games that require fast screen switching, 60 Hz for movies, 30 Hz for e-mails, and 10 Hz for still images ."

To be frank, we noticed that in its "high dynamic" refresh rate mode, the screen stays at 120Hz most of the time, and only switches to 60Hz when playing videos or in Google Photos. Some apps run at 60Hz or 90Hz, too, but we only noticed the display dip below 60Hz refresh to 48Hz for a brief second once. That is why we asked OnePlus when would the 9 Pro display run at 1Hz, as touted in the press release, and got the following:









As you can see, the down-to-1Hz usage scenario must be pretty specific and isolated, while most of the time the screen would run either at 60Hz or 120Hz, depending on whether you are browsing, in the interface, watching videos, or using apps.





Another somewhat strange stat is that the 120Hz refresh during our tasking browse/scroll battery test doesn't take nearly as much of a toll on the battery endurance as it should compared to the same test run at fixed 60Hz refresh. Either the LTPO display's hardware controllers switch seamlessly between lower and higher refresh rate, so as to use 120Hz only when absolutely necessary, or the technology is indeed very frugal at higher refresh rates.







