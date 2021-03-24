The OnePlus 9 Pro display is Samsung's, here's when 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates kick in
Mar 24, 2021, 8:29 AM
Display measurements and quality
|Maximum brightness Higher is better
|Minimum brightness (nits) Lower is better
|Contrast Higher is better
|Color temperature (Kelvins)
|Gamma
|Delta E rgbcmy Lower is better
|Delta E grayscale Lower is better
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|
764
(Excellent)
|
2.2
(Excellent)
|
unmeasurable
(Excellent)
|
6835
(Excellent)
|
2.22
|
2.12
(Good)
|
6
(Average)
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|
889
(Excellent)
|
1.5
(Excellent)
|
unmeasurable
(Excellent)
|
6834
(Excellent)
|
2.01
|
2.36
(Good)
|
6.44
(Average)
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|
832
(Excellent)
|
2
(Excellent)
|
unmeasurable
(Excellent)
|
6733
(Excellent)
|
2.19
|
2.25
(Good)
|
6.77
(Average)
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|
691
(Excellent)
|
1.6
(Excellent)
|
unmeasurable
(Excellent)
|
6777
(Excellent)
|
1.95
|
3.16
(Good)
|
7.65
(Average)
The CIE 1931 xy color gamut chart represents the set (area) of colors that a display can reproduce, with the sRGB colorspace (the highlighted triangle) serving as reference. The chart also provides a visual representation of a display's color accuracy. The small squares across the boundaries of the triangle are the reference points for the various colors, while the small dots are the actual measurements. Ideally, each dot should be positioned on top of its respective square. The 'x: CIE31' and 'y: CIE31' values in the table below the chart indicate the position of each measurement on the chart. 'Y' shows the luminance (in nits) of each measured color, while 'Target Y' is the desired luminance level for that color. Finally, 'ΔE 2000' is the Delta E value of the measured color. Delta E values of below 2 are ideal.
These measurements are made using Portrait Displays' CalMAN calibration software.
The Color accuracy chart gives an idea of how close a display's measured colors are to their referential values. The first line holds the measured (actual) colors, while the second line holds the reference (target) colors. The closer the actual colors are to the target ones, the better.
These measurements are made using Portrait Displays' CalMAN calibration software.
The Grayscale accuracy chart shows whether a display has a correct white balance (balance between red, green and blue) across different levels of grey (from dark to bright). The closer the Actual colors are to the Target ones, the better.
These measurements are made using Portrait Displays' CalMAN calibration software.
The other part is the hardware itself, and it turns out that the 6.78" 1440 OLED panel is made by Samsung, tips The Elec, with its newfangled LTPO technology that is on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and, eventually, will be on the iPhone 13 Pro models as well. Besides being more frugal (up to 46% less power consumption than a similar non-LTPO panel with fixed refresh rate, says Oppo), the technology allows for hardware-level control of the refresh rate, and OnePlus has used this to the extreme.
OnePlus 9 Pro 1Hz-120Hz display refresh rate scenarios
The source that disclosed how Samsung made the OnePlus 9 Pro display also tips the nitty gritty details about the various refresh rate use cases: "the panel drive power can be improved by variably applying the refresh rate to 120 Hz (Hz) for mobile games that require fast screen switching, 60 Hz for movies, 30 Hz for e-mails, and 10 Hz for still images."
To be frank, we noticed that in its "high dynamic" refresh rate mode, the screen stays at 120Hz most of the time, and only switches to 60Hz when playing videos or in Google Photos. Some apps run at 60Hz or 90Hz, too, but we only noticed the display dip below 60Hz refresh to 48Hz for a brief second once. That is why we asked OnePlus when would the 9 Pro display run at 1Hz, as touted in the press release, and got the following:
PhoneArena: Does OnePlus 9 have dynamic/variable refresh rate depending on the content, or simply a 60Hz/120Hz switch?
OnePlus: The refresh rate is adaptable, depending on the scenario you are in. It also goes below 60Hz, when needed. For example, when you are in your photo gallery, looking at a static image.
PhoneArena: Can you pinpoint the exact scenarios when the OnePlus 9 Pro display refresh rate would drop to 1Hz (or below 60Hz even) in real life usage?
OnePlus: It goes down to 1 Hz when you are in a scenario where you look at a static image (a photo in your gallery, for example).
As you can see, the down-to-1Hz usage scenario must be pretty specific and isolated, while most of the time the screen would run either at 60Hz or 120Hz, depending on whether you are browsing, in the interface, watching videos, or using apps.
Another somewhat strange stat is that the 120Hz refresh during our tasking browse/scroll battery test doesn't take nearly as much of a toll on the battery endurance as it should compared to the same test run at fixed 60Hz refresh. Either the LTPO display's hardware controllers switch seamlessly between lower and higher refresh rate, so as to use 120Hz only when absolutely necessary, or the technology is indeed very frugal at higher refresh rates.
In any case, gone seem to be the days of the Galaxy S20 series, whose fixed 120Hz refresh and software controls returned nearly a 30% higher toll on the battery when running the panel in the high refresh mode. Good riddance, soon there will be no point of a 60Hz/120Hz switch, and the phones will manage the refresh seamlessly all by themselves without battery life hit concerns.
