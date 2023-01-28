You can snap up the zippy OnePlus 9 Pro for an outlandishly low price right now

Some discounts are so good that they make you want to buy a phone even if you don't need one. This surely applies to the OnePlus 9 Pro , which is available for more than 50 percent off at Best Buy at the moment.





For some enthusiasts, the OnePlus 9 Pro was the company's last truly awesome flagship. It's a high-end phone with a gorgeous 120Hz 6.7 inches screen and is light and narrow, so it's usable one-handed.





This phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 which is as nearly as smooth as more recent chips for general day-to-day tasks and switches between apps effortlessly.





OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB/256GB The OnePlus 9 Pro is still going strong in 2023, thanks to the Snapdragon 888 5G chip, beautiful 6.7 inches 120Hz screen, quad camera array which does well in all sorts of lighting conditions, a 4,500mAh battery, and ridiculously fast charging. $439 off (55%) $360 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Extra effort went into the camera system and it shows. OnePlus teamed up with camera expert Hasselblad to amp up the camera performance and they really did make magic together. The back has four cameras, including a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide module, an 8MP telephoto unit with 3.3x optical zoom, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.





The cameras are excellent and take crisp and detailed photos in most lighting conditions. The phone also doesn't go overboard with image processing and delivers accurate photos. Nighttime images are also beautiful. The front-facing sensor is 32MP and it also performs really well.

If you can't stand long charging times, the OnePlus 9 Pro should definitely be at the top of your list.





The OnePlus 9 Pro has a total battery capacity of 4,500mAh and it will easily last you all day. The phone comes with a fast 65W charger, which takes it from 0 to 20 percent in about five minutes and to full in only 36 minutes. It also supports 50W fast charging. These specs make it one of the best battery phones around.





The bottom line is that if you want a solid phone with a bright sunlight-readable display, zippy performance, a camera that can handle a variety of conditions, ridiculously fast charging, and a clean interface, the OnePlus 9 Pro is right up your alley, especially now that Best Buy has knocked $439 off its price, bringing the price down from $799.99 to $360.99.





Keep in mind that this is the 12GB/256GB model we are talking about which was originally priced at $1,069. The phone will also get Android 13 and will get security updates until 2024.