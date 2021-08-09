OnePlus' 5G "forbidden fruit" photographed taking a shot at the iPhone

The OnePlus 9 Pro has been referred to by the manufacturer as "forbidden fruit" because of the inability of those in the U.S. and Canada to buy the base 128GB model. OnePlus decided to promote the phone on Instagram and took a shot at Apple at the same time. The photo on Instagram showed a white OnePlus Pro 9 surrounded by apples.

According to News18 , the imagery was done on purpose with all of the apples in the photo meant to be a shot at the iPhone manufacturer. This isn't the first time that OnePlus has attempted to take the mickey out of Apple. Last year the company posted a similar photo on Twitter and wrote "In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus." This time, OnePlus called its phone forbidden fruit which we guess is where using the apples in the background of the photo comes into play.





OnePlus announced last month that the long-awaited OnePlus 9 Pro with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage (the base configuration) was not coming to North America . Instead of being delayed as it had kept repeating, OnePlus in July finally admitted that it was "prioritizing the 12x256 GB version to ensure our users have access to the highest spec device." The 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 9 Pro is available in parts of Europe and Asia.





The statement that OnePlus made at the time said, "The OnePlus 9 Pro 8x128 GB variant was originally set to be sold in North America for $969. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen supply constraints specific to North American devices, we recently concluded it is no longer possible to bring this configuration to the United States and Canada. In North America we are prioritizing the 12x256 GB version to ensure our users have access to the highest spec device."





Nothing has changed just because OnePlus has taken this shot at Apple. The base OnePlus 9 Pro is still not coming to North America and frankly, some didn't even put 2 + 2 together and recognize the Instagram post for what it was-a dig at Apple.





The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display sporting a 1440 x 3216 resolution and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The display updates 120 times per second thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset. As we said, the only version available in the states comes with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. On the back is a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with an optical zoom of 3.3x, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Black & White camera.

Don't forget that the famous and iconic Hasselblad name adorns the camera module; the Hasselblad cameras deliver giving OnePlus its best camera setup as we noted in our review . The phone is also rated IP68 for protection against dust and water. And there is a 4500mAh battery powering the device.





The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with 12GB of Memory and 256GB of Storage is available in the U.S. directly from OnePlus for $1.069. At T-Mobile , activate a new line and you can take $375 off. You can also finance the phone through the carrier by making 24 monthly payments of $44.50.







One change taking place this year will be the lack of OnePlus' traditional second-half flagship which would have been the 9T. Starting with the OnePlus 3T back in November 2016, OnePlus would release the "T" model which included some upgraded specs. According to one leaker, the manufacturer has decided to drop the second half model this year