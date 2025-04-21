OnePlus 13T’s massive battery size is revealed, along with an impressive little trick

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

OnePlus
Image of the OnePlus 13T from a teaser video
OnePlus is getting ready to unveil the 13T on April 24, and one of the standout features has already been confirmed: a massive 6,260 mAh battery. That’s the largest battery OnePlus has ever packed into a phone, yet the device still comes in at just 185g. For comparison, both the OnePlus 13 and 13R carry smaller 6,000 mAh batteries and still weigh over 200g.

Official OnePlus posts revealing battery information. | Images source — Weibo

This was all revealed by the company in a couple of Weibo posts, one of which also revealed that the 13T will support bypass charging. This lets the phone draw power directly from the charger instead of routing it through the battery, which is especially useful during gaming or long video sessions when heat can be an issue. Bypass charging has been appearing more often in gaming phones, so its presence here could appeal to power users who want more control over heat and performance.

The aforementioned posts also included a couple of posters that detail these features. However, the posters are in Chinese, so we're including both the original and translated (with Google Translate) images below:

Images source — Weibo

The OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be an excellent option for anyone looking for a compact yet premium smartphone. With its 6.32-inch screen, lightweight design, and impressive internals, it stands out as a rare blend of portability and power. In a market where most high-end phones are edging past the 6.7-inch mark and tipping the scales well over 200g, the 13T feels like a deliberate move to cater to users who want flagship-grade hardware without the bulk.

As for the rest of the hardware, these are the key specs we know will come with the OnePlus 13T so far:

  • 6,260 mAh battery
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • 6.32-inch display
  • IP65 water and dust resistance
  • Two 50MP rear cameras: main and telephoto
  • 2x optical zoom, 4x lossless zoom
  • Bypass charging support
  • Weight: 185g

While the company hasn’t detailed the display panel, it’s likely to be AMOLED with a high refresh rate, similar to what we’ve seen on other OnePlus devices in this range. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to be a rebranded version of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which should offer a solid mix of performance and efficiency with some AI upgrades baked in.

Recommended Stories
If the OnePlus 13T follows in the footsteps of the 13R, which earned praise for its thermal management and battery endurance, then this phone could be one of the most well-balanced devices in its category. It looks like OnePlus is aiming to hit that sweet spot between flagship power and everyday comfort, and it might just pull it off.
