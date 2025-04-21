OnePlus 13T’s massive battery size is revealed, along with an impressive little trick





Images source — Weibo





The OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be an excellent option for anyone looking for a compact yet premium smartphone. With its 6.32-inch screen, lightweight design, and impressive internals, it stands out as a rare blend of portability and power. In a market where most high-end phones are edging past the 6.7-inch mark and tipping the scales well over 200g, the 13T feels like a deliberate move to cater to users who want flagship-grade hardware without the bulk.









6,260 mAh battery

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

6.32-inch display

IP65 water and dust resistance

Two 50MP rear cameras: main and telephoto

2x optical zoom, 4x lossless zoom

Bypass charging support

Weight: 185g As for the rest of the hardware, these are the key specs we know will come with the OnePlus 13T so far:









Recommended Stories While the company hasn’t detailed the display panel, it’s likely to be AMOLED with a high refresh rate, similar to what we’ve seen on other OnePlus devices in this range. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to be a rebranded version of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which should offer a solid mix of performance and efficiency with some AI upgrades baked in.If the OnePlus 13T follows in the footsteps of the 13R, which earned praise for its thermal management and battery endurance, then this phone could be one of the most well-balanced devices in its category. It looks like OnePlus is aiming to hit that sweet spot between flagship power and everyday comfort, and it might just pull it off.

The aforementioned posts also included a couple of posters that detail these features. However, the posters are in Chinese, so we're including both the original and translated (with Google Translate) images below: