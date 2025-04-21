Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals

OnePlus
Two OnePlus phones held in hand.
OnePlus 13T: leaks about this one came at the end of March, and people immediately started discussing it and guessing what will be officially revealed on April 24.

In just a couple of weeks since we first heard about it, we learned so much about the phone: it packs a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a huge battery, respectable cameras and much more – all in a compact 6.3-inch body.

Now, it's time to check the OnePlus 13T in the flesh and how it compares to some of its compact rivals live the Vivo X200 Pro mini and the Oppo Find X8s as seen in a post on X:

Image source – X - The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Image source – X


To me, the most significant distinction between the three (in terms of design) is how the OnePlus 13T evokes some iPhone vibes – in a good way. While the Vivo and the Oppo handsets are "exotic" (thanks to their circular camera islands), the OnePlus 13T brings in a touch of subtleness and discreteness.

The new star is also shown next to its larger sibling, the OnePlus 13, for some side-to-side comparisons by @ShishirShelke1:

Image source – X - The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Image source – X


It's here that one can see how much more compact the OnePlus 13T is, compared to the larger non-T flagship. The crowd that detests large flagships should be content, since the OnePlus 13T is shaping out to be the very definition of a compact premium handset.

The upcoming OnePlus 13T looks set to be a serious powerhouse, especially in terms of raw performance and camera capabilities. According to early details, the phone will feature a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and up to 4x lossless zoom. These cameras will be backed by the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition's flagship Image Signal Processor, along with Oppo's latest high-end imaging algorithms.

Beyond photography, the OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be a standout performer. A Geekbench listing reveals the device is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with a hefty 16 GB of RAM. This puts it ahead of many flagship rivals, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra, in terms of memory alone.

Benchmark scores show the OnePlus 13T earning 2,900 points in single-core and 8,934 in multi-core tests. While it trails slightly behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra in both, it manages to edge out the iPhone 16 Pro Max in multi-core performance. The phone will also feature the powerful Adreno 830 GPU and come with Android 15 out of the box.

And if all that wasn't enough, the phone is also expected to pack a huge 6,200 mAh battery – ensuring all that power lasts even longer.
