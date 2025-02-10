Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Your OnePlus 13R camera should perform better thanks to the latest update

OnePlus 13R back
OnePlus 13R is a slightly dumbed down version of the OnePlus 13, so it makes sense for its camera performance to be lower both when capturing photos and videos. However, it appears that OnePlus plans to address these issues, despite the fact that the vanilla OnePlus 13 has a better camera configuration.

The Chinese handset maker recently confirmed the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 15.0.0.406 for OnePlus 13R. The update is deployed in batches in all regions where the phone is sold, including India, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

The latest OnePlus 13R update focuses on camera improvements and AI Translate new features. Besides that, the new firmware adds the January 2025 security patch and some communication improvements.

Communication & interconnection
Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections for a better network experience.
Improves communication stability and network experience.

Camera
  • Improves camera performance and stability for a better user experience.
  • Improves the stability of third-party cameras.

System
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Integrates the January 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

AI translate
  • Adds the live translation feature that shows the translation of speech in real time.
  • Adds the face-to-face translation feature that shows the translation of each speaker in Split View.
  • Now you can hear the translations in your headphones.
  • Now you can start face-to-face translation with a tap on your headphones (only supported on selected headphones). The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones.

Even though it’s considered a flagship, the OnePlus 13R can’t compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S25, Apple iPhone 16, or even OnePlus 13, when it comes to camera performance.

Read more: OnePlus 13R Review: The best flagship-killer from OnePlus is here

OnePlus 13R
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
138
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
153
Main (wide)
BEST 87
83
Zoom
BEST 29
25
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
21
Selfie
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
124
Main (wide)
BEST 80
68
Zoom
BEST 27
15
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
18
Selfie
BEST 28
23
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


We’ve thoroughly tested the OnePlus 13R’s camera and found it lacking, especially in the video capture department. Below is a relevant comparison chart that shows how OnePlus 13R’s camera performed before this specific update that’s supposed to make it more reliable.

OnePlus 13R camera comparison chart | Image credit: PhoneArena
OnePlus 13R camera comparison chart | Image credit: PhoneArena

In any case, if you own a OnePlus 13R, this update should already pop up on your phone since the rollout started over the weekend. Let us know in the comments if you notice any meaningful camera improvements after the update.
