Your OnePlus 13R camera should perform better thanks to the latest update
OnePlus 13R is a slightly dumbed down version of the OnePlus 13, so it makes sense for its camera performance to be lower both when capturing photos and videos. However, it appears that OnePlus plans to address these issues, despite the fact that the vanilla OnePlus 13 has a better camera configuration.
The latest OnePlus 13R update focuses on camera improvements and AI Translate new features. Besides that, the new firmware adds the January 2025 security patch and some communication improvements.
Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections for a better network experience.
Improves communication stability and network experience.
Camera
System
AI translate
Even though it’s considered a flagship, the OnePlus 13R can’t compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S25, Apple iPhone 16, or even OnePlus 13, when it comes to camera performance.
Main (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfieMain (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfie
The Chinese handset maker recently confirmed the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 15.0.0.406 for OnePlus 13R. The update is deployed in batches in all regions where the phone is sold, including India, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.
Communication & interconnection
Camera
- Improves camera performance and stability for a better user experience.
- Improves the stability of third-party cameras.
System
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Integrates the January 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.
AI translate
- Adds the live translation feature that shows the translation of speech in real time.
- Adds the face-to-face translation feature that shows the translation of each speaker in Split View.
- Now you can hear the translations in your headphones.
- Now you can start face-to-face translation with a tap on your headphones (only supported on selected headphones). The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones.
OnePlus 13R
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
138
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
153
BEST 87
83
BEST 29
25
BEST 25
21
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
124
BEST 80
68
BEST 27
15
BEST 24
18
BEST 28
23
We’ve thoroughly tested the OnePlus 13R’s camera and found it lacking, especially in the video capture department. Below is a relevant comparison chart that shows how OnePlus 13R’s camera performed before this specific update that’s supposed to make it more reliable.
In any case, if you own a OnePlus 13R, this update should already pop up on your phone since the rollout started over the weekend. Let us know in the comments if you notice any meaningful camera improvements after the update.
OnePlus 13R camera comparison chart | Image credit: PhoneArena
