Your OnePlus 13R camera should perform better thanks to the latest update

Communication & interconnection

Camera

Improves camera performance and stability for a better user experience.

Improves the stability of third-party cameras.

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Integrates the January 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

AI translate

Adds the live translation feature that shows the translation of speech in real time.

Adds the face-to-face translation feature that shows the translation of each speaker in Split View.

Now you can hear the translations in your headphones.

Now you can start face-to-face translation with a tap on your headphones (only supported on selected headphones). The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones.

OnePlus 13R PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 138 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 153 Main (wide) BEST 87 83 Zoom BEST 29 25 Ultra-wide BEST 25 21 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 124 Main (wide) BEST 80 68 Zoom BEST 27 15 Ultra-wide BEST 24 18 Selfie BEST 28 23





OnePlus 13R ’s camera and found it lacking, especially in the video capture department. Below is a relevant comparison chart that shows how OnePlus 13R ’s camera performed before this specific update that’s supposed to make it more reliable.



OnePlus 13R camera comparison chart | Image credit: PhoneArena

In any case, if you own a OnePlus 13R , this update should already pop up on your phone since the rollout started over the weekend. Let us know in the comments if you notice any meaningful camera improvements after the update. In any case, if you own a, this update should already pop up on your phone since the rollout started over the weekend. Let us know in the comments if you notice any meaningful camera improvements after the update. We’ve thoroughly tested the’s camera and found it lacking, especially in the video capture department. Below is a relevant comparison chart that shows how’s camera performed before this specific update that’s supposed to make it more reliable.

The Chinese handset maker recently confirmed the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 15.0.0.406 for OnePlus 13R. The update is deployed in batches in all regions where the phone is sold, including India, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

The latest update focuses on camera improvements and AI Translate new features. Besides that, the new firmware adds the January 2025 security patch and some communication improvements.

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections for a better network experience.

Improves communication stability and network experience.

Even though it's considered a flagship, the OnePlus 13R can't compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S25, Apple iPhone 16, or even OnePlus 13, when it comes to camera performance.