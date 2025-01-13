From OnePlus 13 to Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Do camera partnerships really deliver?
In today’s cutthroat smartphone market, brands are constantly hunting for ways to stand out. One trend that has gained momentum is the collaboration between smartphone makers and high-profile camera brands. These partnerships promise a new era of mobile photography, but how much of that promise holds up in real life? Are these advancements truly groundbreaking, or are we just witnessing some clever marketing?
A quick look at the history of camera-brand collaborations
The idea of pairing camera expertise with smartphone innovation isn’t new. It’s been around for more than a decade. One of the earliest and most notable examples is Nokia’s collaboration with Zeiss (formerly Carl Zeiss), which led to the creation of iconic devices like the Nokia N95. At the time, these phones were revolutionary, offering unmatched image quality in the mobile space.
Fast forward to recent years, and we’ve seen even more ambitious partnerships emerge. Huawei joined forces with Leica in 2016, debuting the Huawei P9, a smartphone that set a new bar for mobile photography. The partnership introduced features like better low-light photography and multi-lens setups, making the P-series a household name in camera performance. Other collaborations—like OnePlus teaming up with Hasselblad, Xiaomi with Leica, and Vivo with Zeiss—have also aimed to redefine what’s possible with smartphone cameras.
The good: Collaborations that delivered
Some collaborations have undoubtedly raised the bar. Huawei’s partnership with Leica is one of the best examples. In our review of the Huawei P20 Pro, which is one of the first examples of a collaboration between phone and camera manufacturers, we highlighted how this phone’s triple-camera setup was a game-changer. The monochrome sensor added unparalleled depth and detail to black-and-white photos, while the telephoto lens delivered excellent zoom capabilities.
Of course, nowadays the monochrome sensor is no longer part of modern phones because of advancements in camera technology and shifting priorities in design and functionality. Modern smartphones rely heavily on computational photography, which allows color sensors to simulate the effects of a monochrome sensor. Advanced algorithms can desaturate images, enhance contrast, and improve low-light performance without needing a dedicated monochrome sensor. And that’s just one example.
Most importantly, however, Leica’s expertise in color science and image processing made photos vibrant yet balanced. The P20 Pro wasn’t just an evolution in smartphone photography; it was a revolution that set new standards for years to come.
But another, much more recent standout collaboration is Xiaomi’s work with Leica, which has led to exceptional devices like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. In our review of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, we praised its cutting-edge Summicron lenses, which delivered extraordinary clarity and minimized distortion. The Leica tuning brought vibrant, natural color reproduction, and the camera offered excellent dynamic range. This partnership clearly showed how Leica’s optical and software expertise could enhance a smartphone camera system, making it a worthy tool even for photography enthusiasts.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra absolutely took over our PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It beat its rivals in three out of four of our photography categories and a key factor that played into that win was the benefits from the collaboration with Leica. This partnership has been instrumental in refining the optical design and image processing of the Xiaomi phones.
The bad: OnePlus and Hasselblad
Not all collaborations have been equally successful. OnePlus’s partnership with Hasselblad began with high expectations but had a rocky start. In our review of the OnePlus 9, we found that while the Hasselblad collaboration improved color accuracy and tonal balance, the hardware limitations of the camera system held it back. Features like better dynamic range and natural colors were noticeable, but they didn’t elevate the phone to flagship-level performance compared to competitors like Samsung and Apple.
Unfortunately, the partnership has not matured over time. Even when we reviewed the OnePlus 13, the Hasselblad collaboration still resulted in oversaturated colors and an overprocessed feel to each image. In some cases, even the OnePlus 13R offers photos that include more subdued tones. Hasselblad might have some influence in image tuning, but it seems OnePlus insists on sticking to the more in-your-face post processing still. So, still, while the collaboration might have contributed to the camera’s overall quality, it didn’t completely close the gap with the top-tier flagships.
Why do some partnerships succeed while others falter?
When executed well, collaborations like Huawei-Leica and Xiaomi-Leica deliver tangible benefits. Here’s what makes these partnerships work:
- Top-Notch Hardware: Leica’s lenses on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra significantly reduced distortion and boosted clarity. Similarly, Huawei’s P20 Pro benefited from Leica’s expertise in reducing noise and enhancing sharpness, especially in challenging lighting conditions.
- Refined Color Science: One of the biggest advantages of these collaborations is improved color reproduction. Leica’s approach added depth and realism to Xiaomi’s photos, while Huawei’s color tuning—developed with Leica—made colors pop without looking over-processed.
- Creative Features: These partnerships often bring unique tools to the table. For instance, the Huawei P20 Pro’s monochrome sensor offered stunning black-and-white photography. Xiaomi’s Leica partnership also introduced shooting modes inspired by Leica’s iconic styles, giving users a way to create more artistic photos.
The marketing factor
Let’s be real: these collaborations aren’t just about performance—they’re also a marketing goldmine. Slapping a prestigious name like Leica or Hasselblad on a phone instantly boosts its credibility. Consumers associate these names with premium quality, which can make the phone seem more appealing, even if the improvements are subtle.
But the truth is, branding only takes you so far. More informed buyers are starting to look beyond the logo and demand real-world results. While some partnerships, like Huawei-Leica, deliver genuine innovation, others, like the early stages of OnePlus-Hasselblad, have felt more like branding exercises than game-changers.
Final thoughts
Camera-brand collaborations undeniably add allure to smartphones, but should you trust them outright? The reality is more nuanced. While these partnerships often tout groundbreaking innovation, the truth lies in the details—and those details are not always as transformative as they appear.
What users need to ask is whether these collaborations genuinely address their needs or merely add a layer of prestige to the marketing. Do you notice tangible improvements in photo quality? Are the promised features practical in day-to-day use, or are they niche tools designed to stand out on spec sheets? For every collaboration that revolutionizes photography, there’s another that leans heavily on reputation rather than results.
As a consumer, it’s vital to approach these partnerships with healthy skepticism. Trust isn’t earned by a logo but by performance that speaks for itself in your hands, not just in promotional materials. Let your experience—not the branding—decide if these collaborations are worth believing in.
