OnePlus 13 update turns the phone into a game-changing tool for social media
OnePlus 13 camera | Image credit: PhoneArenaOnePlus 13 has just made its debut on the market, but the flagship has already received a couple of updates that improve already existing features. However, the most recent update feels exceptionally important for OnePlus 13 users who love posting on social media.
In fact, the update introduces a feature that OnePlus fans have been arduously requesting for years. Earlier today, OnePlus announced that its latest flagship is getting a Night Mode for Instagram. The new feature builds on the Night Mode in the phone’s native camera, which uses multi-frame processing to brighten shots and reduce noise.
The Night Mode has been designed in collaboration with Instagram and allows OnePlus 13 users to post Stories or feeds without having to switch apps or reduce quality. Here is how the new Night Mode on Instagram works:
- Open Instagram’s camera (make sure you’re on the latest app version).
- When the scene gets dim, Night Mode kicks in automatically, look for the moon icon at the top.
- Tap the shutter, hold steady for a few seconds, and let the magic happen.
According to OnePlus, the Night Mode on Instagram will continue to be refined, but the Chinese handset maker also committed to bringing even more features based on users’ feedback to the OnePlus 13.
Left: Without Night mode in low light. Right: With Night Mode activated | Image credit: OnePlus
For those who don’t use Instagram, this update is absolutely useless, but it could become a reason to start using the social app. Sadly, OnePlus didn’t say whether or not this Night Mode on Instagram will remain exclusive to OnePlus 13, especially considering that it’s been built on its Night Mode from the native camera.
Perhaps the Night Mode for Instagram will eventually make it to other OnePlus flagships, but at the moment this remains exclusive to OnePlus 13.
If you’re an avid Instagram user and own a OnePlus 13, let us know in the comments how the new Night Mode fares compared to the traditional way of taking night pictures and posting them on the social app.
