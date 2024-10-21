OnePlus 13 spotted in live photos: Here's how the phone looks in real life
Today, an official teaser video of the highly anticipated OnePlus 13 not only confirmed the October 31 announcement date, but also showcased its design and color options. But aside from the promotional images and video from OnePlus itself, we now also have live images of the OnePlus 13 that give us a more realistic look at the phone.
Interestingly, while these color options will be available in China, sources suggest that the global variants could differ slightly. A reliable tipster by the name Yogesh Brar has indicated that while the black and white models will remain unchanged, the blue version might be replaced with a green variant featuring a vegan leather backplate for the global release. However, this information has yet to be officially confirmed. The OnePlus 13 color variants meant for the Chinese market appear to all be made out of metal frames with glass backs.
The new black, white, and blue color options have all been spotted in said real-life images, seemingly taken during a gaming event, although the specific context remains unclear. The gallery of images shows the OnePlus 13 in all three shades, highlighting the phone’s sleek design.
Colors and design differences with the global OnePlus 13 version
As for the rest of its design, the OnePlus 13 bears a strong resemblance to its predecessor, though it does introduce a few notable changes. Most prominently, the phone will sport a flat display and flat sides, which is expected to give it a distinctly different feel in the hand compared to previous models.
Despite the adjustments, the overall aesthetic of the device remains consistent with the sleek and minimalist design language that OnePlus is known for.
About the OnePlus 13
As OnePlus has already made very clear, the Chinese version of the phone will be announced on October 31. As for when we can expect the global release to happen, our best guess is that it will be sometime in January, 2025.
Here's a quick overview of the most notable specs we expect with the OnePlus 13, and there are some very notable ones indeed:
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED panel (BOE X2) with ultra-clear visuals
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4)
- RAM and Storage: Up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 flash storage for high-speed performance
- Main Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-818 sensor, ultrawide lens, and periscope telephoto
- Battery: Massive 6,000 mAgh capacity battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Operating System: OxygenOS 15 (to be released on October 24)
- Design: Flat display and flat sides with glass and metal build
- Color Options: Black, white, and blue (China); global release could include a green variant with a vegan leather backplate
- IP69 dust and water resistance rating
I was really hoping OnePlus would finally get rid of that circular design for the camera module... I've never been a fan of it. That is coming from an x-oneplus user that's owned the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 6T, both phones I saw as beautiful and stylish. At the very least I can say that I find the updated look of the camera module to be more tasteful and less funny-looking.
I am a fan of the flat sides and display. As long as the edges are handled right, which I expect they will be, I imagine the phone remaining comfortable. I know that it is just the lates trend of phone designs, but I nevertheless prefer it.
