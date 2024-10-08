Rear of OnePlus 13 appears to surface on Qualcomm's promo video





The OnePlus 13 is expected to be unveiled this month in China and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP will also be officially announced in October during Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit which this year will take place October 21-October 23rd in Maui, Hawaii. The global version of the latest OnePlus handset should hit the market early next year and might sport some different specs than the ones you see in the first paragraph which are for the Chinese version of the One Plus 13.











Qualcomm this year is including its own custom CPU cores with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and these Oryon cores are the subject of a promotional video released by Qualcomm . Do you know what else made it on the video? The rear of a phone that looks suspiciously like the One Plus 13 makes an appearance with its circular camera island mounted to the left of the rear panel. The front of the phone was recently included in a teaser for Chinese display supplier BOE that was posted on the social media platform Weibo.









Outside of leaking what surely looks like the rear of the OnePlus 13 , the video, as we pointed out, mentions Qualcomm's homegrown new Oryon CPU cores that are replacing the Cortex CPU cores previously licensed from Arm.



