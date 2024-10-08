Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Rear of OnePlus 13 appears to surface on Qualcomm's promo video

Android Processors Camera OnePlus
What looks like the rear of the OnePlus 13 seen in a video promoting Qualcomm's custom CPU cores.
The OnePlus 13 is coming and this is going to be a monster of a phone specs-wise. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP), rumored specs have the phone carrying  a 6.82-inch display with a QHD 1440 x 3168 resolution, a 120HZ refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The OnePlus 13 will have as much as 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. A 6000mAh battery will keep the battery on for a long time and will include 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be unveiled this month in China and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP will also be officially announced in October during Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit which this year will take place October 21-October 23rd in Maui, Hawaii. The global version of the latest OnePlus handset should hit the market early next year and might sport some different specs than the ones you see in the first paragraph which are for the Chinese version of the One Plus 13.


Qualcomm this year is including its own custom CPU cores with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and these Oryon cores are the subject of a promotional video released by Qualcomm. Do you know what else made it on the video? The rear of a phone that looks suspiciously like the One Plus 13 makes an appearance with its circular camera island mounted to the left of the rear panel. The front of the phone was recently included in a teaser for Chinese display supplier BOE that was posted on the social media platform Weibo.

BOE teaser on Weibo shows what appears to be the front panel of the OnePlus 13. | Image credit-Weibo - Rear of OnePlus 13 appears to surface on Qualcomm&#039;s promo video
BOE teaser on Weibo shows what appears to be the front panel of the OnePlus 13. | Image credit-Weibo

Outside of leaking what surely looks like the rear of the OnePlus 13, the video, as we pointed out, mentions Qualcomm's homegrown new Oryon CPU cores that are replacing the  Cortex CPU cores previously licensed from Arm.

OnePlus is one of multiple smartphone brands owned by China's BBK Electronics along with vivo, Oppo, iQOO, and Realme. OnePlus had U.S. carrier support in 2020 with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which were sold by T-Mobile. Starting with the OnePlus 11 which was released in the U.S. in January 2023, T-Mobile no longer carried the OnePlus brand.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Loading Comments...

