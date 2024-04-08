Up Next:
Heir to one of 2024's top phones could pack a quad-curved display
Do you like curved displays? How about quad-curved displays?
If the answer to both questions is "Yes, I very much do!", you can pop the champagne. Those who are after the OnePlus 13 (it's about to hit the shelves in 2025), will probably get a quad-curved display.
The successor to the insanely successful OnePlus 12 is rumored to bring a redesign next year (via Android Authority).
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a similar curved display called "All Around Liquid Display", so we'll have to see if Oppo/OnePlus' "micro quad-curved" panel is the exact same thing.
Speaking of Xiaomi, the brand is (again, per @That_Kartikey) apparently working on the second generation of the micro quad-curved display:
If the answer to both questions is "Yes, I very much do!", you can pop the champagne. Those who are after the OnePlus 13 (it's about to hit the shelves in 2025), will probably get a quad-curved display.
The successor to the insanely successful OnePlus 12 is rumored to bring a redesign next year (via Android Authority).
That's what well-known X/Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar has been suggesting lately. He's commenting on another leak (from @That_Kartikey) that's claiming the Oppo Find X8 Ultra (heir to the monster Oppo Find X7 Ultra that got the best of a 1-inch dedicated zoom camera) will get a micro quad-curved display.
Both OnePlus & OPPO are using micro quad curved panel— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 4, 2024
(On flagships + mid-range)
As you can see, Yogesh Brar claims that the micro quad-curved displays will be coming not only on OnePlus' flagships, but on mid-rangers, too.
We're familiar with so-called waterfall displays for years now, but "micro quad-curved" panels sounds intriguing. Having the top and bottom sides curved could make the phone into an almost bezel-less bijou. We're not hooked yet, as this technology will have to prove itself to be practical, apart from being aesthetically pleasing (on paper).
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a similar curved display called "All Around Liquid Display", so we'll have to see if Oppo/OnePlus' "micro quad-curved" panel is the exact same thing.
Speaking of Xiaomi, the brand is (again, per @That_Kartikey) apparently working on the second generation of the micro quad-curved display:
Recommended Stories
Xiaomi is researching the 2nd Generation of Micro Quad Curved Display, the goal of the 2nd generation is to eliminate the Black borders of the display and completely integrate the display with the frame design. This is very very hard packaging technology~— Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) April 4, 2024
Things that are NOT allowed: