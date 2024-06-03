OnePlus 12R update adds important battery improvements, bug fixes
Up Next:
The first OnePlus smartphone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, OnePlus 12R is getting yet another update that addresses some of the most annoying issues and further improves battery efficiency.
OnePlus announced over the weekend that it’s rolling out OxygenOS 14.0.0.800 update to the OnePlus 12R units in India. Besides the May 2024 Android security patch, the update includes the following changes:
As OnePlus points out, the update is currently rolling out in India in batches, which means not everyone will receive it at the same time. However, if you haven’t been notified about the update yet, you can manually check for it by going through your phone’s Settings menu.
OnePlus announced over the weekend that it’s rolling out OxygenOS 14.0.0.800 update to the OnePlus 12R units in India. Besides the May 2024 Android security patch, the update includes the following changes:
- Improves system stability.
- Optimizes power consumption to extend battery life.
- Fixes an issue where the volume from the speaker and Bluetooth earphones might be low.
- Fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to flicker after you close an app.
- Fixes a display issue where an app icon on the Home screen might move slightly from where it should be after closing the app.
As OnePlus points out, the update is currently rolling out in India in batches, which means not everyone will receive it at the same time. However, if you haven’t been notified about the update yet, you can manually check for it by going through your phone’s Settings menu.
Those who own a OnePlus 12R phone are urged to offer their feedback through OnePlus’ forums until the company finds a better method to allow users to submit their feedback after these updates are rolled out.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: