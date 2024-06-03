Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

OnePlus 12R update adds important battery improvements, bug fixes

By
0comments
OnePlus 12R update adds important battery improvements, bug fixes
The first OnePlus smartphone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, OnePlus 12R is getting yet another update that addresses some of the most annoying issues and further improves battery efficiency.

OnePlus announced over the weekend that it’s rolling out OxygenOS 14.0.0.800 update to the OnePlus 12R units in India. Besides the May 2024 Android security patch, the update includes the following changes:

  • Improves system stability.
  • Optimizes power consumption to extend battery life.
  • Fixes an issue where the volume from the speaker and Bluetooth earphones might be low.
  • Fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to flicker after you close an app.
  • Fixes a display issue where an app icon on the Home screen might move slightly from where it should be after closing the app.

As OnePlus points out, the update is currently rolling out in India in batches, which means not everyone will receive it at the same time. However, if you haven’t been notified about the update yet, you can manually check for it by going through your phone’s Settings menu.

Those who own a OnePlus 12R phone are urged to offer their feedback through OnePlus’ forums until the company finds a better method to allow users to submit their feedback after these updates are rolled out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

Facebook's "young adult" renaissance: should TikTok be worried?
Facebook's "young adult" renaissance: should TikTok be worried?
The web YouTube Music will remember you and your last played song
The web YouTube Music will remember you and your last played song
Google One app gets rid of its 'Support' tab
Google One app gets rid of its 'Support' tab
Amazon and Best Buy are reviving their greatest Google Pixel Fold deal to date
Amazon and Best Buy are reviving their greatest Google Pixel Fold deal to date
Twitch cuts its entire Safety Advisory Council: Streamers take the lead
Twitch cuts its entire Safety Advisory Council: Streamers take the lead
The powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is heavily discounted on Amazon and ready to serve without breaking the bank
The powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is heavily discounted on Amazon and ready to serve without breaking the bank
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless