Aiming to regain its flagship status, the OnePlus 12 is now selling for up to $350 off
You can save $300 by entering a promo code at checkout, plus up to an extra $50 with a trade-in. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 12 was one of the best phones on the market. We remember how it sold like crazy, especially when it was available at a massive discount. Naturally, since this was last year, it hasn’t been long enough for us to forget, but the point is, it was a highly sought-after device back when it was OnePlus’s flagship smartphone.
For instance, it boasts Qualcomm’s former top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM, making it a multitasking monster that can handle any task or demanding game with ease. It also comes equipped with a 50MP main camera that captures beautiful photos with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. Plus, it records videos in 8K, letting you capture every moment in stunning detail.
In addition to its performance and camera capabilities, OnePlus’s former flagship is also a champ in the battery department. Rocking a 5,400mAh battery, it can easily get you through the day without top-ups. And if that isn’t enough, it supports fast 80W wired charging, which recharges the battery in just 37 minutes.
So, yeah! The OnePlus 12 is definitely worth getting, even now that it’s no longer the king of all OnePlus phones. Moreover, it’s not every day you can save $300—or $350 with a trade-in—on a top-tier phone. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and get one for less while the offer is still up for grabs!
Well, it appears that OnePlus is trying to bring its ex-top-of-the-line phone back to its former glory, as it currently lets you shave a whopping $300 off its price by entering promo code “12SAVE300” at checkout. On top of that, you can save up to an extra $50 with an eligible trade-in. All this means you could slash a total of $350 off the OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage and get one for as low as $549.99, which is a bonkers price for all the value it brings to the table.
For instance, it boasts Qualcomm’s former top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM, making it a multitasking monster that can handle any task or demanding game with ease. It also comes equipped with a 50MP main camera that captures beautiful photos with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. Plus, it records videos in 8K, letting you capture every moment in stunning detail.
So, yeah! The OnePlus 12 is definitely worth getting, even now that it’s no longer the king of all OnePlus phones. Moreover, it’s not every day you can save $300—or $350 with a trade-in—on a top-tier phone. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and get one for less while the offer is still up for grabs!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: