Aiming to regain its flagship status, the OnePlus 12 is now selling for up to $350 off

You can save $300 by entering a promo code at checkout, plus up to an extra $50 with a trade-in.

A close-up of the cameras of the OnePlus 12.
The OnePlus 12 was one of the best phones on the market. We remember how it sold like crazy, especially when it was available at a massive discount. Naturally, since this was last year, it hasn’t been long enough for us to forget, but the point is, it was a highly sought-after device back when it was OnePlus’s flagship smartphone.

Well, it appears that OnePlus is trying to bring its ex-top-of-the-line phone back to its former glory, as it currently lets you shave a whopping $300 off its price by entering promo code “12SAVE300” at checkout. On top of that, you can save up to an extra $50 with an eligible trade-in. All this means you could slash a total of $350 off the OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage and get one for as low as $549.99, which is a bonkers price for all the value it brings to the table.

OnePlus 12 512GB/16GB: Save up to $350!

$549 99
$899 99
$350 off (39%)
Enter promo code "12SAVE300" at check out to save $300 on the 512GB OnePlus with 16GB of RAM. Trade-in an eligible device to slash up to an extra $50 off. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at OnePlus


For instance, it boasts Qualcomm’s former top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM, making it a multitasking monster that can handle any task or demanding game with ease. It also comes equipped with a 50MP main camera that captures beautiful photos with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. Plus, it records videos in 8K, letting you capture every moment in stunning detail.

In addition to its performance and camera capabilities, OnePlus’s former flagship is also a champ in the battery department. Rocking a 5,400mAh battery, it can easily get you through the day without top-ups. And if that isn’t enough, it supports fast 80W wired charging, which recharges the battery in just 37 minutes.

So, yeah! The OnePlus 12 is definitely worth getting, even now that it’s no longer the king of all OnePlus phones. Moreover, it’s not every day you can save $300—or $350 with a trade-in—on a top-tier phone. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and get one for less while the offer is still up for grabs!

Aiming to regain its flagship status, the OnePlus 12 is now selling for up to $350 off

