OnePlus 12 is getting a “Glacial White” color variant on June 6
OnePlus is trying to renew customers’ interest in one of its most recent flagships, and what better way to do that than to release a new color variant? The Chinese handset maker confirmed earlier today that the OnePlus 12 will be available in Glacial White next month.
The new Glacial White version of OnePlus 12 will be initially introduced in India on June 6, but it’s likely to be launched in other countries in the coming months.
Despite the fact that the phone isn’t yet official, there’s no doubt that it will offer the same specs. If you’re in the market for a flagship killer, the OnePlus 12 is a pretty decent choice.
Another selling point of the phone is the triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP periscope cameras. Additionally, OnePlus 12 features a secondary 32-megapixel camera in the front and a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging technology.
Although there’s no word about the price yet, it’s safe to say that this will cost the same as the other color versions, which means customers in India should be able to pick this one up from OnePlus’ online and offline stores, as well as Amazon India, for as low as Rs 65,000.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12/256GB or 16/512GB storage. Also, the OnePlus 12 boasts a large 6.8-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
