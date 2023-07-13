The high-end OnePlus 11 is still discounted on Amazon and Best Buy even after Prime Day; save on one now!
We saw some amazing deals on many high-end smartphones during this year's Amazon Prime Day. For instance, the OnePlus 11, the latest and greatest OnePlus phone at the moment, was discounted by $130 on Amazon. And if you had headed over to Best Buy, you would have seen the OnePlus 11 marked down by $150.
It gets even better. Best Buy is also still offering the OnePlus 11 at a discounted price. You can still save $150 if you get a OnePlus 11 from Best Buy. However, we must also note that carrier activation is required in order to take advantage of this deal.
The OnePlus 11 is a real beast of a phone. It packs the incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under its hood, which is currently Qualcomm's most powerful silicon for mobile devices.
In addition to top-tier performance, the OnePlus 11 comes with a 50MP main camera, which can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps resolution, and a 16MP selfie shooter, which can shoot in up to 1080p at 30fps. And don't worry, these cameras take awesome pictures as well.
As for the battery life of the OnePlus 11, the latest and greatest OnePlus smartphone sports a huge 5,000mAh power cell that should last you through the whole day without the need to charge. Furthermore, the phone supports 80W fast charging — in the US — which fully charges the battery in just 32 minutes.
However, don't feel bad if you couldn't get a OnePlus 11 during Amazon Prime Day. You still have a chance to save on OnePlus's latest flagship smartphone. Currently, Amazon has a pretty sweet post-Prime Day deal on the OnePlus 11, letting you save $100 on this awesome handset. Furthermore, both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the OnePlus 11 are discounted by $100, which means you will score some savings regardless of the variant you choose.
The OnePlus 11 is a true high-end smartphone, which can now be yours for way less than its usual price at both Amazon and Best Buy. So, don't think twice and get your brand-new OnePlus 11 at a sweet discount now!
