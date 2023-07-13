The high-end OnePlus 11 is still discounted on Amazon and Best Buy even after Prime Day; save on one now!

OnePlus 11: Save $100! Grab the OnePlus 11 from Amazon and save $100 in the process! This is a high-end smartphone, which means it has top-tier performance, takes awesome photos, and has great battery life. $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11: Now $150 OFF at Best Buy! Grab the OnePlus 11 from Best Buy and save $150 in the process! This is a high-end smartphone, which means it has top-tier performance, takes awesome photos, and has great battery life. Carrier activation is required! $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy

It gets even better. Best Buy is also still offering the OnePlus 11 at a discounted price. You can still save $150 if you get a OnePlus 11 from Best Buy. However, we must also note that carrier activation is required in order to take advantage of this deal.The OnePlus 11 is a real beast of a phone. It packs the incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under its hood, which is currently Qualcomm's most powerful silicon for mobile devices.In addition to top-tier performance, the OnePlus 11 comes with a 50MP main camera, which can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps resolution, and a 16MP selfie shooter, which can shoot in up to 1080p at 30fps. And don't worry, these cameras take awesome pictures as well.As for the battery life of the OnePlus 11, the latest and greatest OnePlus smartphone sports a huge 5,000mAh power cell that should last you through the whole day without the need to charge. Furthermore, the phone supports 80W fast charging — in the US — which fully charges the battery in just 32 minutes.The OnePlus 11 is a true high-end smartphone, which can now be yours for way less than its usual price at both Amazon and Best Buy. So, don't think twice and get your brand-new OnePlus 11 at a sweet discount now!