Grab the high-end OnePlus 10T now from Amazon and save $150 in the process
As we already reported, Amazon currently has an amazing deal on the 128GB unlocked version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It's offering this great phone at a huge $315 discount. And if you are in the market for a new OnePlus 10 Pro, you should definitely take advantage of this deal.
However, Amazon is currently selling the cousin of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T, also with a sweet discount. The OnePlus 10T is 23% off its regular price at the moment, which means you can save $150 if you buy it from Amazon right now.
We must point out that the differences between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T aren't that big. And you will definitely be happy with your purchase, regardless of which of the two phones you choose. If you want to learn more about the differences between the two phones, feel free to check out our OnePlus 10T vs. OnePlus 10 Pro article.
The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The powerful processor is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. All of this gives the 10T truly high-end performance, so you will definitely be pleased with the way it runs.
The OnePlus 10T comes with a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone can automatically adjust the refresh rate of the display, saving battery life in the process.
But probably the areas where the OnePlus 10T shines the most are the battery life and charging speed. The OnePlus 10T comes with a 4,800mAh battery and will let you stream videos for almost 10 hours and 40 minutes or browse the web for nearly 15 and a half hours on a single charge.
And when you need to charge your OnePlus 10T, you will only need to wait around 23 minutes for the phone to fully charge itself. The European version of the OnePlus 10T supports 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, but the US version only supports 125W charging, which is still pretty impressive charging speed.
In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 50MP main shooter and a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone takes amazing pictures, and its main camera can shoot video in up to 4K 60fps.
