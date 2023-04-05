Get an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro at record high discount from Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB: Now 39% OFF at Amazon Get the unlocked 128GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro and save $315 in the process. The phone offers top-tier performance and packs an amazing screen and great cameras. $315 off (39%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB: SAVE $240! Get the unlocked 256GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro from Amazon and save $240. The 256GB also comes with 12GB of RAM. $240 off (28%) Buy at Amazon

We, as tech enthusiasts, tend to buy the latest smartphones on the market. And if you are on the hunt for a new OnePlus phone, you are probably eyeing the OnePlus 11, since it's currently the latest and greatest phone from OnePlus.However, if you don't want to spend top dollar on a new smartphone but still want a OnePlus phone with incredible performance, we suggest you keep reading.At the moment, Amazon is currently offering the unlocked 128GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro with an incredible 39% discount. And when we turn the percentage into money, it appears you will save a whopping $315 if you get a brand-new OnePlus 10 Pro through this deal.In case 128GB aren't enough or you want more RAM, you can go for the unlocked 256GB model, which is also currently on sale on Amazon. However, the 256GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is discounted by 28%. But even with this discount, you are looking at $240 in savings if you get the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro from Amazon right now.Since the OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship phone from 2022, it packs incredible performance. This bad boy comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under its hood, which still offers plenty of power. Also, the 128GB version comes with 8GB of RAM, and the 256GB model — with 12GB of RAM.In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 48MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone takes amazing pictures and can capture video in up to 8K resolution.And you will be able to watch the videos you take on a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery and will let you stream movies and TV shows for just over 10 hours straight.And when you deplete the battery, you will just have to wait a little more than 30 minutes for the phone to fully charge. The US version of the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W wired charging. Of course, you will need a suitable charger in order to use the full potential of your OnePlus 10 Pro's charging capabilities. Thankfully, the OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with a 65W SuperVOOC power adapter.