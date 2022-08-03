 OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know - PhoneArena
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know

OnePlus
1
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
The OnePlus 10T just made its official debut at 10 AM EDT in New York, and one of its biggest trump cards is its battery and — even more so — its charging capabilities.

As the OnePlus fans and general mobile tech enthusiasts out there would know, the company has long been known for delivering great charging speeds for many years now. With the OnePlus 10T, however, the manufacturer delivers a whole new level of charging technology, making it one of the phone’s strongest selling points.

How fast does the OnePlus 10T charge?


The OnePlus 10T comes with support for 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging that the company claims to deliver up to “a day’s power” in just 10 minutes. OnePlus also states that you can fully charge the 4,800mAh cell from 1-100% in merely 19 minutes.

A small but important side note here is that not all users will be able to utilize the full 150W potential. In North America, for example, most power outlets have a maximum output of 110 or 120 volts, meaning the OnePlus 10T will be charged at 120W at the most. According to OnePlus, however, this should still be enough to juice up the phone from 1-100% in 20 minutes.

Charging time (minutes) Lower is better
OnePlus 10T 23
Xiaomi 12 Pro 30
OnePlus 10 Pro 31
Samsung Galaxy S22 65
Google Pixel 6 Pro 119
View all


Now, at PhoneArena we test a phone’s charging speed from 0%. With that in mind, here are the results we got while testing the OnePlus 10T:
  • in 5 minutes — 31%
  • in 10 minutes — 52%
  • in 15 minutes — 68%
  • in 20 minutes — 89%
  • 23 minutes for a full, 0-100% charge

To put some context here, OnePlus says it managed to charge the 10T from 1-67% within 10 min.

Our educated guess here is that besides the fact that we start at 0% and OnePlus at 1%, the difference in these results could also be attributed to the time it takes for the phone to fully boot up and give the charger a signal to go full boost mode.
 

How much battery does the OnePlus 10T have?


The OnePlus 10T has a reasonably large Dual-Cell 7C battery with a capacity of 4,800mAh.

Here’s a table showcasing the OnePlus 10T battery next to other OnePlus phones:

OnePlus phoneBattery capacityCharging speed
OnePlus 10T4,800mAh150.0W
OnePlus 10 Pro
5,000mAh80.0W
OnePlus 9 Pro4,500mAh65.0W
OnePlus 94,500mAh65.0W


“7C” is a rating given to batteries that support a higher current, enabling faster-charging speeds. OnePlus 10T’s battery also comes with a new multi-pole lug parallel structure process that reduces the internal resistance of the cell, which further minimizes the heat generated by the battery during the charging process.

This is important news because the main contributor to a battery’s decline in overall capacity is the heat it builds up while being charged. In general, the fewer transitions between a heated and cool state it goes through, the longer the battery would last.

In our web browsing test at 120Hz, the OnePlus 10T lasted for 15h and 23 min. With our YouTube streaming test it lasted for 10h and 39 min, and with 3D gaming for 8h and 1 min.

Check out the results from our OnePlus 10T battery tests:

Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better
OnePlus 10T 10h 39 min
OnePlus 10 Pro 10h 47 min
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8h 18 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 10h 23 min
Google Pixel 6 Pro 9h 10 min
Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better
OnePlus 10T 15h 23 min
OnePlus 10 Pro 13h 33 min
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 15h 16 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 18h 52 min
Google Pixel 6 Pro 13h 13 min
3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better
OnePlus 10T 8h 1 min
OnePlus 10 Pro 9h 9 min
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 9h 41 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 10h 29 min
Google Pixel 6 Pro 4h 19 min
View all

OnePlus 10T battery health features

OnePlus Battery Health Engine


The 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging that comes with the OnePlus 10T supports the company’s exclusive Battery Health Engine, which is behind the two key features that aim to extend the 10T’s battery lifespan and preserve its overall capacity.

First, we have the Smart Battery Health Algorithm that tracks and controls the maximum charging current, ensuring it stays within a safe range. This reduces the probability of dead lithium cells, which in turn should extend the lifespan of the battery.

The other feature is the so-called Battery Healing Technology, which allows electrodes to be continuously repaired during charging cycles. This helps preserve the battery’s capacity for longer, meaning the difference between a full charge when the phone is brand new and after a year or two of usage would be significantly reduced.

Combined, OnePlus says that these two technologies should help the OnePlus 10T’s battery to be at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which is approximately the equivalent of four years of regular use.

Intelligent charging management


A holy trinity of three charging management systems helps keep the charging process of the OnePlus 10T as safe and efficient as possible. Those are a VFC trickle charging optimization algorithm, a Customized Smart Charging Chip, and a dual charge pump.

The dual pump allows for faster, safer, and more efficient charging that produces less heat. The trickle charging optimization algorithm, OnePlus says, increases the efficiency of the last 10% before the phone reaches a full charge. As for the Smart Charging Chip, it is there to manage the whole charging process and adapt it depending on the current and voltage.

What charger does the OnePlus 10T use?



The OnePlus 10T can only achieve its blazing fast charging speeds and fully utilize all the safety and battery life tech it comes with by using the company’s 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter and a USB-C cable. Thankfully, the charging brick comes bundled inside the 10T’s box!

The 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter also supports the PD charging protocol, which means you can use it to juice up other devices too, like your laptop, tablet, or even a mobile gaming console.

Does the OnePlus 10T have wireless charging?


Despite its excellent charging speeds and different charging technologies, the OnePlus 10T does not come with wireless charging. Consequently, that also means that there is no reverse wireless charging on the 10T either.
