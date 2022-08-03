OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know

As usual, OnePlus lets you grab one of its new phones directly from its website, and the preorder period includes a nice discount in the form of a Buds Pro gift bundle that lowers the purchase price. On top of it all, you can trade an older OnePlus phone for a better deal.



How much battery does the OnePlus 10T have?

The OnePlus 10T has a reasonably large Dual-Cell 7C battery with a capacity of 4,800mAh.



Here’s a table showcasing the OnePlus 10T battery next to other OnePlus phones:







“7C” is a rating given to batteries that support a higher current, enabling faster-charging speeds. OnePlus 10T’s battery also comes with a new multi-pole lug parallel structure process that reduces the internal resistance of the cell, which further minimizes the heat generated by the battery during the charging process.



This is important news because the main contributor to a battery’s decline in overall capacity is the heat it builds up while being charged. In general, the fewer transitions between a heated and cool state it goes through, the longer the battery would last.



Check out the results from our OnePlus 10T battery tests:





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better OnePlus 10T 10h 39 min OnePlus 10 Pro 10h 47 min Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8h 18 min Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 10h 23 min Google Pixel 6 Pro 9h 10 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better OnePlus 10T 15h 23 min OnePlus 10 Pro 13h 33 min Samsung Galaxy S22+ 15h 16 min Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 18h 52 min Google Pixel 6 Pro 13h 13 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better OnePlus 10T 8h 1 min OnePlus 10 Pro 9h 9 min Samsung Galaxy S22+ 9h 41 min Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 10h 29 min Google Pixel 6 Pro 4h 19 min View all



OnePlus 10T battery health features

OnePlus Battery Health Engine

The 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging that comes with the OnePlus 10T supports the company’s exclusive Battery Health Engine, which is behind the two key features that aim to extend the 10T’s battery lifespan and preserve its overall capacity.



First, we have the Smart Battery Health Algorithm that tracks and controls the maximum charging current, ensuring it stays within a safe range. This reduces the probability of dead lithium cells, which in turn should extend the lifespan of the battery.



The other feature is the so-called Battery Healing Technology, which allows electrodes to be continuously repaired during charging cycles. This helps preserve the battery’s capacity for longer, meaning the difference between a full charge when the phone is brand new and after a year or two of usage would be significantly reduced.



Combined, OnePlus says that these two technologies should help the OnePlus 10T’s battery to be at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which is approximately the equivalent of four years of regular use.

Intelligent charging management

A holy trinity of three charging management systems helps keep the charging process of the OnePlus 10T as safe and efficient as possible. Those are a VFC trickle charging optimization algorithm, a Customized Smart Charging Chip, and a dual charge pump.



What charger does the OnePlus 10T use?



The OnePlus 10T can only achieve its blazing fast charging speeds and fully utilize all the safety and battery life tech it comes with by using the company’s 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter and a USB-C cable. Thankfully, the charging brick comes bundled inside the 10T’s box!



Does the OnePlus 10T have wireless charging?





Despite its excellent charging speeds and different charging technologies, the OnePlus 10T does not come with wireless charging. Consequently, that also means that there is no reverse wireless charging on the 10T either.

To put some context here, OnePlus says it managed to charge the 10T from 1-67% within 10 min.Our educated guess here is that besides the fact that we start at 0% and OnePlus at 1%, the difference in these results could also be attributed to the time it takes for the phone to fully boot up and give the charger a signal to go full boost mode.