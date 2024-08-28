Some OnePlus users are going through a nightmare with dead motherboards and bricked phones
OnePlus' community forums have been chock-full of horror stuff lately; we're talking about dead motherboards and bricked, de facto defunct phones – including flagships like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9!
Things are concerning, as this post from the unofficial OnePlus Club states:
In December 2022, the user purchased a OnePlus 10 Pro and was initially pleased with its performance. Over time, however, the phone began to lag, but adjustments to app settings and background activities temporarily resolved the issue. The phone also developed heating problems, which were managed through better app management and charging practices.
Recently so many OnePlus 9 and 10 series users have reported that their device's motherboard is getting dead and no support is being provided by OnePlus in this regard!— OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) August 24, 2024
It's really concerning that flagship users are facing these issues and they're left with no solution, while… pic.twitter.com/sHrvHA9kDO
Back in 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro offered some appealing features like 4K120 and 8K video recording, but its camera performance and stabilization lagged behind competitors. The phone's speed is impressive, with refined animations and gestures, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 provides a boost in performance, especially for gaming.
My 10 pro crashed all of a sudden. I was not using the phone, not charging (already charged a few hours back), not updating (already updated to the latest version many days back). It was just lying in an AC room and all of a sudden it wasn't switching ON.
– User kiran1bk from the OnePlus community forums
However, the user is extremely disappointed with the servicing:
The motherboard was changed in 3 days but they damaged my display and fingerprint sensor in the process. Took it again and they changed the display and repaired the fingerprint sensor. Repair quality is so poor. They didn't seal the entire back properly with glue and hence the panel became a little loose and no longer water tight. And used excess glue on the camera panel and glue was oozing out and looked ugly.
Another horror story comes from user Rahul G21, an avid fan of OnePlus who has owned at least four OnePlus phones prior to their OnePlus 10 Pro.
Then, in August 2024, my phone suddenly turned off one afternoon, leaving me with a black screen and no response. I tried everything: hard restarts, holding the power button for 10–20 seconds, pressing the power button along with volume up or down, and even following a battery cycle method—leaving the phone idle for 12–18 hours and then charging it for 12 hours. Despite all this, the screen remained black, and the phone was essentially bricked
– User Rahul G21 from the OnePlus community forums
Calling all OnePlus users: has your phone been experiencing any issues? Does it overheat, if it's packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset?
