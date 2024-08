Some OnePlus users are going through a nightmare with dead motherboards and bricked phones

Recently so many OnePlus 9 and 10 series users have reported that their device's motherboard is getting dead and no support is being provided by OnePlus in this regard!



It's really concerning that flagship users are facing these issues and they're left with no solution, while… pic.twitter.com/sHrvHA9kDO — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) August 24, 2024





– User kiran1bk from the OnePlus community forums





– User Rahul G21 from the OnePlus community forums





OnePlus' community forums have been chock-full of horror stuff lately; we're talking about dead motherboards and bricked, de facto defunct phones – including flagships like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9!Things are concerning, as this post from the unofficial OnePlus Club states:Back in 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro offered some appealing features like 4K120 and 8K video recording, but its camera performance and stabilization lagged behind competitors. The phone's speed is impressive, with refined animations and gestures, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 provides a boost in performance, especially for gaming.However, the user is extremely disappointed with the servicing: Another horror story comes from user Rahul G21, an avid fan of OnePlus who has owned at least four OnePlus phones prior to their OnePlus 10 Pro.In December 2022, the user purchased a OnePlus 10 Pro and was initially pleased with its performance. Over time, however, the phone began to lag, but adjustments to app settings and background activities temporarily resolved the issue. The phone also developed heating problems, which were managed through better app management and charging practices.Calling all OnePlus users: has your phone been experiencing any issues? Does it overheat, if it's packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset?