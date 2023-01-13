Save $200 on this Hasselblad-equipped camera phone now!

$200 off

Let’s see what this baby has to offer outside the Hasselblad moniker. After all, this is a flagship smartphone that boasts an impressive list of features.



The device comes with a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a 1440 x 3216 resolution and an impressive 120 Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM (8GB in the model from this deal), ensuring smooth and seamless performance.



Of course, the best and most interesting feature of the OnePlus 10 Pro is its camera system. The device comes with a triple-lens setup on the back that includes a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. You should definitely check out our full



The OnePlus 10 Pro also has a large 4500mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging. The US version comes with a 65W fast charger, and it’s able to pump up the battery from 0 to 100 in around 30 minutes!



If you’re a fan of the Apollo program and want to take pictures like Neil Armstrong, now’s the best time to equip yourselves with a Hasselblad camera. All jokes aside, the amazing OnePlus 10 Pro isright now on Amazon, and while we doubt that it has anything to do with good old Neil, it does have the Hasselblad logo on its camera system.