Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Save $200 on this Hasselblad-equipped camera phone now!

Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $200 on this Hasselblad-equipped camera phone now!
If you’re a fan of the Apollo program and want to take pictures like Neil Armstrong, now’s the best time to equip yourselves with a Hasselblad camera. All jokes aside, the amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is $200 off right now on Amazon, and while we doubt that it has anything to do with good old Neil, it does have the Hasselblad logo on its camera system.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro | 5G Android Smartphone | 8GB+128GB | U.S. unlocked
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Let’s see what this baby has to offer outside the Hasselblad moniker. After all, this is a flagship smartphone that boasts an impressive list of features.

The device comes with a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a 1440 x 3216 resolution and an impressive 120 Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM (8GB in the model from this deal), ensuring smooth and seamless performance.

Of course, the best and most interesting feature of the OnePlus 10 Pro is its camera system. The device comes with a triple-lens setup on the back that includes a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. You should definitely check out our full OnePlus 10 Pro review and take a look at some samples.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also has a large 4500mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging. The US version comes with a 65W fast charger, and it’s able to pump up the battery from 0 to 100 in around 30 minutes!

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless