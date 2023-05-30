Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is greatly discounted on Amazon; get one now

Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is greatly discounted on Amazon; get one now
Nice performance, great cameras, gorgeous display, amazing battery life, and fast charging — usually, these are the features we want our new smartphone to have. However, smartphones that check all the boxes above also usually come at a steep price. A price that you may not want to pay. And if this is the case, but you still want to get yourself a new shiny high-end smartphone, then we suggest you capitalize on the following deal.

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked 128GB version of the high-end OnePlus 10 Pro at a pretty nice 18% discount, letting you save $100 on this great phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB: Now $100 OFF on Amazon

You can now save $100 on the 128GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As an ex-flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers nice performance and comes with great cameras, good battery life, and a gorgeous display. If you get a OnePlus 10 Pro now, you will also be able to use Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 90 days.
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 2022 phone, so it's no longer top-of-the-line. That said, the 128GB version comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM on board and still offers great performance despite being an older model. So the OnePlus 10 Pro should still be more than capable of running heavy apps and the latest mobile games available.

In addition to its flagship performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro has cameras that take amazing photos. It comes with a 48MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and the selfie shooter can record in up to 1080p at 30fps, which is also pretty great.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a big 5000mAh battery, which gives the phone a good battery life. For example, it will let you watch videos for about 10 hours nonstop on a single charge. As for the charging speed, the phone supports fast 50W wireless charging and 65W wired charging in North America. Oh, and it ships with a 65W charger, so there's no need to spend money on a charging brick. Thanks, OnePlus!

Furthermore, if you buy a OnePlus 10 Pro right now, you will also be able to use Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 90 days. However, you should also know that the subscription will automatically renew itself after the trial period at the monthly price of $10.99 —$8.99 if you are a Prime members if you don't cancel it.

As you can see, you get a lot with the OnePlus 10 Pro. And at this current price, it's just a real bargain. So tap on the deal button and get yourself a OnePlus 10 Pro at a discounted price right now.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
New Google Messages feature could turn Android users into dry texters
New Google Messages feature could turn Android users into dry texters
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Verizon customer stunned by $600 bill after the carrier gave her two free Apple Watch SE units
Verizon customer stunned by $600 bill after the carrier gave her two free Apple Watch SE units
Social media posts suggest password sharing ban is leading to a surge in Netflix cancellations
Social media posts suggest password sharing ban is leading to a surge in Netflix cancellations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless