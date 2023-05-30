The high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is greatly discounted on Amazon; get one now

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB: Now $100 OFF on Amazon You can now save $100 on the 128GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As an ex-flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers nice performance and comes with great cameras, good battery life, and a gorgeous display. If you get a OnePlus 10 Pro now, you will also be able to use Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 90 days. $100 off (18%) Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 2022 phone, so it's no longer top-of-the-line. That said, the 128GB version comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM on board and still offers great performance despite being an older model. So the OnePlus 10 Pro should still be more than capable of running heavy apps and the latest mobile games available.In addition to its flagship performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro has cameras that take amazing photos. It comes with a 48MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and the selfie shooter can record in up to 1080p at 30fps, which is also pretty great.The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a big 5000mAh battery, which gives the phone a good battery life. For example, it will let you watch videos for about 10 hours nonstop on a single charge. As for the charging speed, the phone supports fast 50W wireless charging and 65W wired charging in North America. Oh, and it ships with a 65W charger, so there's no need to spend money on a charging brick. Thanks, OnePlus!