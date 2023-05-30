The high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is greatly discounted on Amazon; get one now
Nice performance, great cameras, gorgeous display, amazing battery life, and fast charging — usually, these are the features we want our new smartphone to have. However, smartphones that check all the boxes above also usually come at a steep price. A price that you may not want to pay. And if this is the case, but you still want to get yourself a new shiny high-end smartphone, then we suggest you capitalize on the following deal.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 2022 phone, so it's no longer top-of-the-line. That said, the 128GB version comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM on board and still offers great performance despite being an older model. So the OnePlus 10 Pro should still be more than capable of running heavy apps and the latest mobile games available.
The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a big 5000mAh battery, which gives the phone a good battery life. For example, it will let you watch videos for about 10 hours nonstop on a single charge. As for the charging speed, the phone supports fast 50W wireless charging and 65W wired charging in North America. Oh, and it ships with a 65W charger, so there's no need to spend money on a charging brick. Thanks, OnePlus!
Amazon is currently offering the unlocked 128GB version of the high-end OnePlus 10 Pro at a pretty nice 18% discount, letting you save $100 on this great phone.
In addition to its flagship performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro has cameras that take amazing photos. It comes with a 48MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and the selfie shooter can record in up to 1080p at 30fps, which is also pretty great.
Furthermore, if you buy a OnePlus 10 Pro right now, you will also be able to use Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 90 days. However, you should also know that the subscription will automatically renew itself after the trial period at the monthly price of $10.99 —$8.99 if you are a Prime members if you don't cancel it.
As you can see, you get a lot with the OnePlus 10 Pro. And at this current price, it's just a real bargain. So tap on the deal button and get yourself a OnePlus 10 Pro at a discounted price right now.
