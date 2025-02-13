One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process

One UI 7

More on One UI 7.0









One UI 7 .0 is coming to many of Samsung's older and more budget-friendly phones. Even the .0 is coming to many of Samsung's older and more budget-friendly phones. Even the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy A34 will receive the update. And it's not a bad update at that. It includes a major visual overhaul with redesigned icons, widgets, lock screen customizations, and a streamlined camera app.





Widgets in One UI 7 .0 are more informative and uniform. Folders can be expanded into mini-widget views and the notifications/quick toggles panel is now split by default (but can be changed back). Another nice visual change is that the app switcher now has a new carousel design.

The company also prioritized user data security in.0, collaborating with Google to present a strong protection solution that processes data both on-device and in the cloud. This approach aims to provide optimal security without sacrificing user convenience.Overall,.0 appears to be a significant visual update, so even if you don't get the new AI features, it should still feel like a significant change and make your phone feel like new.