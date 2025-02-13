Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process

One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process
After wondering which of the new One UI 7.0 features will trickle down to older Galaxy phones and which ones won't, we now might have the answer.

Samsung's One UI 7.0 has been in development for the past two to three years, according to the company's software chief Sally. In a recent interview, Sally revealed that some of the latest AI features in One UI 7.0 will require modern hardware and may not be available on older Galaxy phones.

One such feature is Now Brief, which debuted with the Galaxy S25 series. It provides relevant information based on the time of day to help users keep up with their schedule. But Now Brief relies on Samsung's Personal Data Engine, a feature that requires a powerful NPU for on-device processing, like the one that comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This means that older devices with less powerful NPUs may not be able to support this feature.

The good news is that not all AI features in One UI 7.0 will be exclusive to newer devices. The Circle to Search feature, which allows users to quickly search for information by circling it on the screen, relies mostly on cloud resources. That's why so many phones have already received, so it should also come to older and budget-friendly Galaxy phones as well.  

Sally also discussed the development process for One UI 7.0, highlighting Samsung's focus on user experience and collaboration with local developers. Samsung combined market research and user feedback to create features that are relevant to market needs.

The company also prioritized user data security in One UI 7.0, collaborating with Google to present a strong protection solution that processes data both on-device and in the cloud. This approach aims to provide optimal security without sacrificing user convenience.    

More on One UI 7.0


Video Thumbnail

One UI 7.0 is coming to many of Samsung's older and more budget-friendly phones. Even the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy A34 will receive the update. And it's not a bad update at that. It includes a major visual overhaul with redesigned icons, widgets, lock screen customizations, and a streamlined camera app.

Widgets in One UI 7.0 are more informative and uniform. Folders can be expanded into mini-widget views and the notifications/quick toggles panel is now split by default (but can be changed back). Another nice visual change is that the app switcher now has a new carousel design.

Overall, One UI 7.0 appears to be a significant visual update, so even if you don't get the new AI features, it should still feel like a significant change and make your phone feel like new.

