Samsung releases latest One UI beta for the 5G U.S. Galaxy Note 20 series

With the final version of One UI 4 for the U.S. Galaxy Note 20 series expected to touch down next month, Samsung has been using beta versions of the update to fix some of the bugs that surfaced during the release of earlier beta versions of the update (which includes both Android 12 and the One UI 4 interface). This isn't unusual and in fact, we often tell readers not to bother with installing beta software on their daily driver since it isn't considered stable and could disable important features that they need.

The latest One UI beta update for the U.S. Galaxy Note 20 series exterminates several bugs







The latest such update brings the fourth beta version of One UI 4 to Galaxy Note 20 users in the states (version ZUL1). Thanks to this update, issues like a balky fingerprint scanner that has trouble correctly verifying the identity of the phone's owner, and a bug that drains the battery much faster than normal, are eliminated. Other problems mentioned in the change list include one that deals with the brightness of the screen after rebooting.





Also exterminated by the latest update are problems with the Quick panel, random resets on the lock screen, crashes on the Galaxy Watch 4, and problems when the phone uses a USB connection to connect with a Windows PC. Minor issues are also fixed with the beta 4 update, according to the change list.





In South Korea, Galaxy Note 20 users are no longer allowed to join the beta program and U.S. users might be next to find the door closed. This is actually good and bad news for users; the good news is that closing the beta program could be an indication that the final version of the update will soon be released. The bad news is that once the door is closed, you'll have to wait until the stable version is released to install it (but again, closing the beta program could mean that this is about to happen sooner than later).



Samsung created the One UI interface to make it easier for those with normal-sized fingers to use large-screened phones since most of the clickable elements are placed on the bottom of the screen.







2020's Galaxy Note 20 line is likely to be the last versions of the large-screened phone using the Galaxy Note moniker. First released in 2011, the OG Galaxy Note was the first handset to sport a screen measuring 5-inches or larger. The actual size of the display was 5.3-inches. Besides the larger display, the Galaxy Note series also became known for the inclusion of the S Pen stylus.





The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will replace the Galaxy Note







Furthermore, the Galaxy Note was known for housing the digital stylus in a "silo" located on the bottom of the phone. This year, there was no silo on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3, most likely since the S Pen was an optional accessory on both models.





But with speculation that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be replacing the Galaxy Note next year (February is when the rumored unveiling might take place), not only could Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship phone for 2022 come with the S Pen out of the box, it is expected to be equipped with a silo made for the digital writing instrument.







The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to use the same design that we would have seen had the manufacturer decided to build a Galaxy Note for 2021. Noted tipster Ice universe has shared images of accessories for the Galaxy S22 Ultra such as a transparent case that shows that the boxy, squared-off Galaxy Note design is coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

