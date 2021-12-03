Samsung releases latest One UI beta for the 5G U.S. Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung releases latest One UI beta for the 5G U.S. Galaxy Note 20 series0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With the final version of One UI 4 for the U.S. Galaxy Note 20 series expected to touch down next month, Samsung has been using beta versions of the update to fix some of the bugs that surfaced during the release of earlier beta versions of the update (which includes both Android 12 and the One UI 4 interface). This isn't unusual and in fact, we often tell readers not to bother with installing beta software on their daily driver since it isn't considered stable and could disable important features that they need.
The latest One UI beta update for the U.S. Galaxy Note 20 series exterminates several bugs
The latest such update brings the fourth beta version of One UI 4 to Galaxy Note 20 users in the states (version ZUL1). Thanks to this update, issues like a balky fingerprint scanner that has trouble correctly verifying the identity of the phone's owner, and a bug that drains the battery much faster than normal, are eliminated. Other problems mentioned in the change list include one that deals with the brightness of the screen after rebooting.
Also exterminated by the latest update are problems with the Quick panel, random resets on the lock screen, crashes on the Galaxy Watch 4, and problems when the phone uses a USB connection to connect with a Windows PC. Minor issues are also fixed with the beta 4 update, according to the change list.
Samsung created the One UI interface to make it easier for those with normal-sized fingers to use large-screened phones since most of the clickable elements are placed on the bottom of the screen.
This year Samsung failed to release a Galaxy Note model and instead promoted its foldable line once it introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. While Samsung did add S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 this year, it was available as an optional accessory and had to be purchased. Galaxy Note buyers used to get the S Pen for free, right out of the box with their Galaxy Note.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will replace the Galaxy Note
Furthermore, the Galaxy Note was known for housing the digital stylus in a "silo" located on the bottom of the phone. This year, there was no silo on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3, most likely since the S Pen was an optional accessory on both models.
But with speculation that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be replacing the Galaxy Note next year (February is when the rumored unveiling might take place), not only could Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship phone for 2022 come with the S Pen out of the box, it is expected to be equipped with a silo made for the digital writing instrument.