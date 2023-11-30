Galaxy Enhance-X: Even older Galaxy A series phones get Samsung’s AI image editor app
Even older, non-premium Samsung phones are getting the popular Galaxy Enhance-X app!
The image editor app that relies on AI to deliver some stunning results in the retouching art can now be played with on the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A34 (via SamMobile). Of course, it’s a must that the phones have already installed the recently released Android 14 and One UI 6.
The Galaxy A34 (which gets access to Android 14 in some markets) was also listed as an eligible device, so users can now download the AI image editor app from the Galaxy Store.
All of this brings us to the logical assumption that the Galaxy A33 will also support Galaxy Enhance-X once it gets One UI 6, though it’s not confirmed right now as it is still running Android 13/One UI 5. Overall, Samsung could gift Galaxy Enhance-X to other A series phones, but that’s for users to check in the Galaxy Store once their Galaxy A series device has received Android 14.
As the Samsung team puts it, Galaxy Enhance-X is powered by AI and offers “comprehensive one-tap image enhancement” as well as the flexibility to adjust specific features, including HDR.
There’s a broad range of tools available for photo customization. HDR, for example, analyzes highlights, shading, brightness and contrast, expanding the dynamic range of the image and making its lighting richer without sacrificing quality. Like many of Galaxy Enhance-X’s features, it also offers different levels of intensity — from 0 to 4 in HDR’s case.
A few weeks ago, Samsung announced that Galaxy Enhance-X would be coming to some Galaxy A series devices with One UI 6, and the Galaxy A54 was the first to get support for it. The addition of the aforementioned two models is a welcomed one.
The report states that even the Galaxy A53 can download and use Galaxy Enhance-X, even though Samsung didn't officially say that 2022's Galaxy A smartphones would be eligible.
What’s Galaxy Enhance-X?
Furthermore, the images we receive via social media or other messaging apps often come to us compressed after having been uploaded online. For such cases, the Upscale tool boosts the resolution of images under 1MP by up to four times for consistent, sharp detail.
