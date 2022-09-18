 Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO) - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)

iOS Apple Camera
3
Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)
It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."

Of course, if this issue was isolated to one user, we probably wouldn't be bringing this to your attention. But sure enough, Reddit subscriber epicfro1995 wrote about a similar experience. "Picked up my new iPhone 14 pro yesterday and intermittently get ois camera shake (by shake I mean can see and hear it shaking) in Snapchat, anyone else experience this? Only "fix" I have this far is restart phone open default camera app then open Snapchat. Have already deleted and reinstalled Snapchat."

Others have noticed that the shaking takes place only on third-party apps and the ones mentioned the most are TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. We've embedded a video shared by an iPhone 14 Pro user showing the issue in real-  time.   



The good news is that since this problem shows up only with third-party apps, the odds favor that the issue is software related and has nothing to do with hardware which would make it probably more serious, requiring affected users to ship back their devices. Instead, the affected third-party apps will have to disseminate updates to correct the problem. If this turns out to be the case, the problem could be the fault of the app developers who did not make the necessary adjustments to the iPhone 14 Pro cameras.

Some iPhone 14 Pro users are saying that the problem is related to Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This is a feature that tries to keep a video from blurring due to the motion being made by a user as he/she records it. This is accomplished by moving a module inside the iPhone to make up for the shakiness of the iPhone user holding the phone. And the movement of this module probably explains the metallic sound heard in the background of the video that accompanies this story.

This might be the big news following the iPhone 14 Pro models around during the upcoming week. If your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max is experiencing this problem, drop us a comment and give us all of the details.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

Popular stories

Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time
Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless