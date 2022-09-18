Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)

It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit , subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."





Of course, if this issue was isolated to one user, we probably wouldn't be bringing this to your attention. But sure enough, Reddit subscriber epicfro1995 wrote about a similar experience. "Picked up my new iPhone 14 pro yesterday and intermittently get ois camera shake (by shake I mean can see and hear it shaking) in Snapchat, anyone else experience this? Only "fix" I have this far is restart phone open default camera app then open Snapchat. Have already deleted and reinstalled Snapchat."











Others have noticed that the shaking takes place only on third-party apps and the ones mentioned the most are TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. We've embedded a video shared by an iPhone 14 Pro user showing the issue in real- time.





The good news is that since this problem shows up only with third-party apps, the odds favor that the issue is software related and has nothing to do with hardware which would make it probably more serious, requiring affected users to ship back their devices. Instead, the affected third-party apps will have to disseminate updates to correct the problem. If this turns out to be the case, the problem could be the fault of the app developers who did not make the necessary adjustments to the iPhone 14 Pro cameras.





Some iPhone 14 Pro users are saying that the problem is related to Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This is a feature that tries to keep a video from blurring due to the motion being made by a user as he/she records it. This is accomplished by moving a module inside the iPhone to make up for the shakiness of the iPhone user holding the phone. And the movement of this module probably explains the metallic sound heard in the background of the video that accompanies this story.



