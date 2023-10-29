Samsung releases official Galaxy S23 FE unboxing video amid a weird anamoly in pricing



Samsung has just released the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) model and has disseminated an official unboxing video for the phone which starts at $599 for the model equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (more on pricing later). There is also a version of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Color options, which are displayed at the beginning of the video, show the phone in Graphite, Cream, Mint, and Purple. Two Samsung-exclusive colors are available, Tangerine and Indigo.

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE right here, right now!



Unlocked Galaxy S23 FE with 128GB of storage for $329.99 You can get the Galaxy S23 FE unlocked and choose which carrier to use later. With color options Tangerine and Indigo available only on the official Samsung Store. And you can get up to $300 instant trade-in credit if you give back your old smartphone! $300 off (48%) Trade-in $329 99 $629 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with T-Mobile offer for $299.99 with trade-in The 128GB Galaxy S23 FE can be your with a plan from T-Mobile and an option for up to $350 trade-in credit! If you are a T-Mobile user or want to become one, this just might be the best choice! $300 off (50%) Trade-in $299 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung 256GB Galaxy S23 FE with a Verizon's offer for $359.99 You can once again take advantage of Samsung's trade-in credit, offering up to $300. Opt for purchasing your Galaxy S23 FE with a Verizon plan, and you can grab the 256GB version for just $659. Keep in mind, this option is currently only available in Graphite. $300 off (45%) Trade-in $359 99 $659 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 FE+ Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Galaxy Buds FE for $699 Customize your bundle with your preferred device variants and score all three for just $699, if you don't forget to capitalize on the up to $300 trade-in credit Samsung is offering. Seize the opportunity now to grab three brand-new Galaxy FE devices for a steal! $300 off (30%) Trade-in $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung











The video reveals some of the specs of the device starting with the 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with IP68 protection from dust and water. This means that the device is impervious to dust and in theory, you should be able to submerge the phone in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) for up to 30 minutes. Of course, try looking through the warranty to see how you're protected from water damage and you'll see nothing. This isn't just a Samsung issue, it is an industry-wide issue. But we digress.





The video goes on to point out that the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and that the phone sports an aluminum frame that wraps around the phone. The rear camera array is made up of a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 50MP Wide primary camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 10MP front-facing camera is available for selfies and video chats. And while Samsung is, ahem, focusing on the Galaxy S23 FE 's cameras, it points out that with its Nightography (a word coined by Samsung) nighttime shots can be captured in vivid, rich detail.





Other features include Vision Booster which helps the screen remain visible even in sunlight, and a 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is under the hood and while it is not the latest and greatest application processor around, it still has enough power to get things done.







In the box with the phone is a Quick Start Guide, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and an ejection pin for the SIM tray. Interestingly, the unlocked version of the phone is $30 more when purchased directly from Samsung. The price is $630 at Sammy's online store and $600 when purchased from the manufacturer's retail partners.

