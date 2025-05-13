The most affordable flagship for photography enthusiasts arrives in the US
Nubia's camera-centric flagship, the Z70S Ultra, is now available globally.
Originally introduced in China last month, Nubia’s Z70S Ultra mixes full-screen design with advanced imaging technology. One of the most advanced camera-centric flagships launched by Nubia, the Z70S Ultra is now available for purchase globally, including Europe and the United States.
At the core of the phone’s camera setup sits Nubia’s fifth generation Neo Master native 35mm custom optical system, which promises to offer a 40 percent increase in brightness compared to its predecessor.
The custom sensor introduces OmniVision’s innovative horizontal/vertical quad-phase detection autofocus, DCG dual conversion gain HDR technology, and other similar innovations to meet just about any scenario shooting that users might need.
The phone’s 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens enables 15cm macro telephoto shots, while the 50-megapixel AF (autofocus) ultra-wide angle macro lens captures a wide range of pictures such as sweeping landscapes and intricately detailed images.
Just like every new flagship these days, Nubia Z70S Ultra promises to offer customers a competent AI imaging model. The phone’s AI motion capture functionality allows clear shooting of fast-moving objects, while the classic film tone feature offers a range of humanistic tone filters. Other AI imaging tools that Nubia Z70S Ultra can take advantage of are AI Sunset, AI Milky Way Night, and more.
But wait, there’s more! Nubia announced that in order to make the Z70S Ultra even more appealing for photography enthusiasts, it has created a professional Retro kit for the Z70 series, which includes a classic phone case, the Neo Bar smart camera control bar, filter adapter rings, and more.
Another selling point of Nubia’s flagship is its 7th generation UDC full-screen display without punch-holes, featuring the latest Under-Display Camera technology and second-generation Longxi Durable Glass. The 6.85-inch AMOLED display features 1216 x 2688 pixels resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.
Nubia Z70S Ultra is powered by a large 6,600 mAh battery that features 80W fast charging support. The phone is ultra narrow featuring 1.25mm bezels. Also, the rear camera lens module features an exclusive vacuum dual-film, multi-texture process, while the body has a three-dimensional micro-etched glass finish with a leather texture.
Customers who’d like to order the Z70S Ultra can do so via Nubia’s official website. The 12 GB + 256 GB variant is available for $780, while the 16 GB + 512 GB model sells for just $870.
Furthermore, the phone is equipped with the OmniVision custom “Light & Shadow Master 990” flagship sensor, which boasts 50-megapixel high resolution, a 1/1.3-inch optical format, and 1.2-micron pixel size.
On top of that, the newly launched Nubia Z70S Ultra features OIS (optical image stabilization) support and comes with an f/1.7 large aperture lens with a blue glass spin-coated IR filter.
Nubia Z70S Ultra features a state-of-the-art camera system | Image credit: Nubia
The Z70S Ultra is not just a great camera phone, but also a powerful flagship. The device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12 / 256 GB or 16 / 512 GB.
Nubia Z70S Ultra is sleek and chic | Image credit: Nubia
