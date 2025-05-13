Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!

The most affordable flagship for photography enthusiasts arrives in the US

Nubia's camera-centric flagship, the Z70S Ultra, is now available globally.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
ZTE
Nubia Z70S Ultra
Originally introduced in China last month, Nubia’s Z70S Ultra mixes full-screen design with advanced imaging technology. One of the most advanced camera-centric flagships launched by Nubia, the Z70S Ultra is now available for purchase globally, including Europe and the United States.

At the core of the phone’s camera setup sits Nubia’s fifth generation Neo Master native 35mm custom optical system, which promises to offer a 40 percent increase in brightness compared to its predecessor.

Furthermore, the phone is equipped with the OmniVision custom “Light & Shadow Master 990” flagship sensor, which boasts 50-megapixel high resolution, a 1/1.3-inch optical format, and 1.2-micron pixel size.

The custom sensor introduces OmniVision’s innovative horizontal/vertical quad-phase detection autofocus, DCG dual conversion gain HDR technology, and other similar innovations to meet just about any scenario shooting that users might need.

On top of that, the newly launched Nubia Z70S Ultra features OIS (optical image stabilization) support and comes with an f/1.7 large aperture lens with a blue glass spin-coated IR filter.

Nubia Z70S Ultra features a state-of-the-art camera system | Image credit: Nubia

The phone’s 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens enables 15cm macro telephoto shots, while the 50-megapixel AF (autofocus) ultra-wide angle macro lens captures a wide range of pictures such as sweeping landscapes and intricately detailed images.

Just like every new flagship these days, Nubia Z70S Ultra promises to offer customers a competent AI imaging model. The phone’s AI motion capture functionality allows clear shooting of fast-moving objects, while the classic film tone feature offers a range of humanistic tone filters. Other AI imaging tools that Nubia Z70S Ultra can take advantage of are AI Sunset, AI Milky Way Night, and more.

But wait, there’s more! Nubia announced that in order to make the Z70S Ultra even more appealing for photography enthusiasts, it has created a professional Retro kit for the Z70 series, which includes a classic phone case, the Neo Bar smart camera control bar, filter adapter rings, and more.

Recommended Stories
The Z70S Ultra is not just a great camera phone, but also a powerful flagship. The device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12 / 256 GB or 16 / 512 GB.

The most affordable flagship for photography enthusiasts arrives in the US
Nubia Z70S Ultra is sleek and chic | Image credit: Nubia

Another selling point of Nubia’s flagship is its 7th generation UDC full-screen display without punch-holes, featuring the latest Under-Display Camera technology and second-generation Longxi Durable Glass. The 6.85-inch AMOLED display features 1216 x 2688 pixels resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

Nubia Z70S Ultra is powered by a large 6,600 mAh battery that features 80W fast charging support. The phone is ultra narrow featuring 1.25mm bezels. Also, the rear camera lens module features an exclusive vacuum dual-film, multi-texture process, while the body has a three-dimensional micro-etched glass finish with a leather texture.

Customers who’d like to order the Z70S Ultra can do so via Nubia’s official website. The 12 GB + 256 GB variant is available for $780, while the 16 GB + 512 GB model sells for just $870.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless