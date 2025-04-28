This new flagship comes with a professional-level camera system, retro-inspired design
Up Next:
It’s hard to believe that in less than 10 years the big, heavy professional cameras have been replaced by small, much lighter smartphones that are capable of capturing photos almost at the same professional level.
One of the main selling points of most of the flagships launching these days is the camera system. All major handset manufacturers are aware that cameras are one of the key aspects of smartphones, so they’re trying to make them as compelling as possible for customers.
The main highlight of the Nubia Z70S Ultra is the 5th-generation 35mm camera system that promises to offer natural clarity, depth, and color. At the core of the camera system is a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OmniVision Light Fusion 900 sensor, which is slightly bigger than the Z70 Ultra’s Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch sensor.
Although camera seems to be the main selling point of the Z70S Ultra, the flagship offers so much more. For example, the device is powered by a massive 6,600 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
Also, the Z70S Ultra is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage (UFS 4.0). The phone features IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance too.
Just like Nubia’s previous flagship, the Z70S Ultra boasts an incredible 6.85-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The retro-inspired design is also something that will appeal to customers looking for a different type of flagship.
Nubia Z70S Ultra was launched in China earlier today and is available for purchase in Twilight and Melting Gold colors. The cheapest model (12/256 GB) is available for $630 / €555, while the most expensive one (16 GB / 1 TB) costs $770 / €675.
One of the main selling points of most of the flagships launching these days is the camera system. All major handset manufacturers are aware that cameras are one of the key aspects of smartphones, so they’re trying to make them as compelling as possible for customers.
Earlier today, Nubia (a ZTE global brand), announced its new flagship, the Z70S Ultra. What makes the upcoming Z70S Ultra rather unique in the world of flagships is its professional-level camera system.
The main highlight of the Nubia Z70S Ultra is the 5th-generation 35mm camera system that promises to offer natural clarity, depth, and color. At the core of the camera system is a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OmniVision Light Fusion 900 sensor, which is slightly bigger than the Z70 Ultra’s Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch sensor.
As mentioned earlier, the camera on the Z70S Ultra switches to a fixed f/1.7 35mm lens. In addition to the powerful main sensor, Nubia’s upcoming flagship features a state-of-the-art 70mm telephoto camera that has a 64-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization). A third 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera is also included with a 13mm f/2.0 lens and autofocus.
Nubia Z70S Ultra brings many improvements over the Z70 Ultra model | Image credit: Nubia
Although camera seems to be the main selling point of the Z70S Ultra, the flagship offers so much more. For example, the device is powered by a massive 6,600 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
Also, the Z70S Ultra is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage (UFS 4.0). The phone features IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance too.
Just like Nubia’s previous flagship, the Z70S Ultra boasts an incredible 6.85-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Recommended Stories
Nubia Z70S Ultra was launched in China earlier today and is available for purchase in Twilight and Melting Gold colors. The cheapest model (12/256 GB) is available for $630 / €555, while the most expensive one (16 GB / 1 TB) costs $770 / €675.
The good news is Nubia confirmed the Z70S Ultra will be launched globally on May 13, so just about anyone will be able to grab one regardless of where they live.
Things that are NOT allowed: