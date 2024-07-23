Nubia unveils new AI-powered flagships: Z60 Ultra Leading Version and Z60S Pro
As expected, Nubia introduced its new top-tier phones, the Z60 Ultra Leading Version and Z60 Pro. Both phones are touted as “cutting-edge AI-powered flagship smartphones,” but what’s important is that these will be available globally, so everyone will have the opportunity to check them out.
Both Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version and Z60S Pro will be available in the United States and Europe beginning August 12, but pre-orders are opening today for those who want to get these earlier.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is available in Black and Silver color schemes, as well as four different memory variants: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.
Nubia Z60S Pro is available in three natural colors – Aqua, Black, and White, as well as three memory versions: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.
Nubia Z60S Pro
The slightly beefed-up version of Nubia Z60 Ultra comes with an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version processor, which promises to provide exceptional performance with significant upgrades.
According to Nubia, the phone’s AI engine offers a total computing power of up to 73 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) and the ability to run large models with up to 10 billion parameters on the device.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version | Credits: Nubia
Another improvement over the original Z60 Ultra model involves the front-facing camera. The Leading Version model introduces Front Camera Enhancement Algorithm 6.0, which supposedly offers the clearest under-display selfies to date.
Nubia explains that the phone incorporates an independent display chip, highly transparent invisible circuitry, independent pixel drivers, and 2.8-micro fusion large pixels for top-of-the-line light sensitivity. Thanks to all these components, the phone’s under-display area can combine exceptional photography capabilities with refined display quality.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version at a glance
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz, HDR10
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version
- Memory: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 16/512GB, 16GB/1TB
- Camera: 50MP main, 64MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera (under display): 12MP
- Battery: 6000 mAh (80W wired)
As far as the main camera goes, Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is equipped with NeoVision AI Photography System 2.0, featuring three HD optical cameras that work with AI and are supported by three OIS (optical image stabilization) units.
Also, the 3rd generation 35mm custom optics, paired with a 1G+6P professional optical lens and Sony 9 Series flagship sensor, promise to produce state-of-the-art 50-megapixel photos with amazing clarity.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version | Credits: Nubia
Just like the vanilla model, Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, but this one features an upgraded AI “Zero” power consumption 2.0 technology, which was specifically designed to offer extended battery life.
Both Nubia Z60 Ultra models feature IP68-level dust and waterproof certification, as well as Nubia-exclusive Custom Sliding Shortcut design.
Nubia Z60S Pro: A powerhouse in AI imaging
Moving on to the other flagship introduced by Nubia today, the Z60S Pro combines powerful AI imaging capabilities with enhanced system performance.
Just like the newly introduced Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version, the Z60S Pro integrates NeoVision AI Photography System 2.0, which blends third-generation 35mm custom optics with professional AI imaging for incredible photography.
Nubia Z60S Pro | Credits: Nubia
The phone’s 50-megapixel main camera features a Sony 9 Series flagship sensor and five focal lengths in the camera mode for street photography, including Ultra-Wide, Wide-Angle, Humanist, Portrait, and Telephoto.
As expected, Nubia included a bunch of AI imaging functions such as AI Magic Eraser, AI Sky, and AI Blur, allowing users to edit their photos on the fly.
But the Nubia Z60S Pro stands out not just for its powerful camera but also for its high-quality screen display. The phone sports a 1.5K super retina-grade resolution AMOLED display, which supports high-frequency dimming and AI intelligent adjustment.
Nubia Z60S Pro at a glance:
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz, 1260 x 2800 pixels
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Memory: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, 16GB/1TB
- Camera: 50MP main, 8MP telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5100 mAh (80W wired)
On the inside, the Z60S Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with LDDR5X and UFS4.0 memory. The phone is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery and the same AI “Zero” Power Consumption 2.0, ensuring extended battery life.
Pricing and availability
Both Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version and Z60S Pro will be available in the United States and Europe beginning August 12, but pre-orders are opening today for those who want to get these earlier.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is available in Black and Silver color schemes, as well as four different memory variants: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version
- For the 8+256GB variant: $649 in the US, £649 in the UK, and €729 in the EU.
- For the 12+256GB variant: $699 in the US, £729 in the UK, and €779 in the EU.
- For the 16+512GB variant: $779 in the US, £829 in the UK, and €879 in the EU.
- For the 16+1TB variant: $879 in the US, £929 in the UK, and €979 in the EU.
Nubia Z60S Pro is available in three natural colors – Aqua, Black, and White, as well as three memory versions: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.
Nubia Z60S Pro
- For the 12+256GB variant: $569 in the US, £569 in the UK, and €669 in the EU.
- For the 16+512GB variant: $669 in the US, £669 in the UK, and €769 in the EU.
- For the 16+1TB variant: $769 in the US, £769 in the UK, and €869 in the EU.
