Nubia unveils new AI-powered flagships: Z60 Ultra Leading Version and Z60S Pro

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version | Credits: Nubia

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version at a glance

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz, HDR10

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version

Leading Version Memory: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 16/512GB, 16GB/1TB

Camera: 50MP main, 64MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera (under display): 12MP

Battery: 6000 mAh (80W wired)

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version | Credits: Nubia

Just like the vanilla model, Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, but this one features an upgraded AI “Zero” power consumption 2.0 technology, which was specifically designed to offer extended battery life.



Both Nubia Z60 Ultra models feature IP68-level dust and waterproof certification, as well as Nubia-exclusive Custom Sliding Shortcut design.



Nubia Z60S Pro: A powerhouse in AI imaging

Moving on to the other flagship introduced by Nubia today, the Z60S Pro combines powerful AI imaging capabilities with enhanced system performance.



Just like the newly introduced Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version, the Z60S Pro integrates NeoVision AI Photography System 2.0, which blends third-generation 35mm custom optics with professional AI imaging for incredible photography.



Nubia Z60S Pro | Credits: Nubia

The phone’s 50-megapixel main camera features a Sony 9 Series flagship sensor and five focal lengths in the camera mode for street photography, including Ultra-Wide, Wide-Angle, Humanist, Portrait, and Telephoto.



As expected, Nubia included a bunch of AI imaging functions such as AI Magic Eraser, AI Sky, and AI Blur, allowing users to edit their photos on the fly.



But the Nubia Z60S Pro stands out not just for its powerful camera but also for its high-quality screen display. The phone sports a 1.5K super retina-grade resolution AMOLED display, which supports high-frequency dimming and AI intelligent adjustment.



Nubia Z60S Pro at a glance :



Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz, 1260 x 2800 pixels

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Memory: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, 16GB/1TB

Camera: 50MP main, 8MP telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5100 mAh (80W wired)

On the inside, the Z60S Pro packs a



Pricing and availability

Both Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version and Z60S Pro will be available in the United States and Europe beginning August 12, but pre-orders are opening today for those who want to get these earlier.



Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is available in Black and Silver color schemes, as well as four different memory variants: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.



Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version

For the 8+256GB variant: $649 in the US, £649 in the UK, and €729 in the EU.

For the 12+256GB variant: $699 in the US, £729 in the UK, and €779 in the EU.

For the 16+512GB variant: $779 in the US, £829 in the UK, and €879 in the EU.

For the 16+1TB variant: $879 in the US, £929 in the UK, and €979 in the EU.

Nubia Z60S Pro is available in three natural colors – Aqua, Black, and White, as well as three memory versions: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.



Nubia Z60S Pro

For the 12+256GB variant: $569 in the US, £569 in the UK, and €669 in the EU.

For the 16+512GB variant: $669 in the US, £669 in the UK, and €769 in the EU.

Another improvement over the original Z60 Ultra model involves the front-facing camera. The Leading Version model introduces Front Camera Enhancement Algorithm 6.0, which supposedly offers the clearest under-display selfies to date.Nubia explains that the phone incorporates an independent display chip, highly transparent invisible circuitry, independent pixel drivers, and 2.8-micro fusion large pixels for top-of-the-line light sensitivity. Thanks to all these components, the phone’s under-display area can combine exceptional photography capabilities with refined display quality.As far as the main camera goes, Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is equipped with NeoVision AI Photography System 2.0, featuring three HD optical cameras that work with AI and are supported by three OIS (optical image stabilization) units.Also, the 3rd generation 35mm custom optics, paired with a 1G+6P professional optical lens and Sony 9 Series flagship sensor, promise to produce state-of-the-art 50-megapixel photos with amazing clarity.Last but not least, the newly tuned 18mm ultra-wide main camera takes advantage of the large aperture 7P custom module and an eight-line suspension stabilization engine, allowing users to take stunning photos even in low-light conditions, as well as capture stunning daily vlogs and 4K 120fps HD videos.