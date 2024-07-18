Nubia’s Z60 Ultra Leading Version going global alongside Z60S Pro

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version & Z60S Pro early bird offers | Credits: Nubia

Also, the Z60 Ultra Leading Version is expected to boast a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and up to 1500 nits brightness.On the other hand, the sequel to Z50S Pro will offer powerful camera capabilities. For starters, the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), a telephoto camera and ultrawide lens.Also, Nubia’s upcoming Z60S Pro will feature a 5,100 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and two-way satellite communication support.