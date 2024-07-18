Nubia’s Z60 Ultra Leading Version going global alongside Z60S Pro
Nubia is expected to launch its most powerful smartphone to date, the Red Magic 9S Pro, on July 31. But the ZTE-owned brand has a few more surprises for its fans, specifically those outside China.
Earlier this week, Nubia confirmed that two other devices will be launched globally very soon, the Z60 Ultra Leading Version and Z60S Pro. Both phones will be introduced in China on July 23, but we expect both to be launched globally around the same time since they already have an official page on Nubia’s European website.
The beefed-up version of the Nubia Z60 Ultra comes with an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which features a prime Cortex-X4 CPU core clocked at 3.4GHz and a 1GHz graphic processing unit (GPU).
Also, the Z60 Ultra Leading Version is expected to boast a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and up to 1500 nits brightness.
On the other hand, the sequel to Z50S Pro will offer powerful camera capabilities. For starters, the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), a telephoto camera and ultrawide lens.
Also, Nubia’s upcoming Z60S Pro will feature a 5,100 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and two-way satellite communication support.
Although there’s no word on prices yet, Nubia offers customers the option to sign up on the said webpage to reserve an up to $70 / €70 coupon for the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version (up to $50 / €50 coupon for the Nubia Z60S Pro) and free Nubia earbuds (valued at $60 / €60).
Besides that, both the regular and Leading Version of the Nubia Z60 Ultra are expected to feature similar hardware, including 8/12/16/24GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB internal storage, and 6,000 mAh battery.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version & Z60S Pro early bird offers | Credits: Nubia
