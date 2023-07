Will your favorite mobile game look better on the upcoming Nubia tablet?

wonderful

Ah, gaming on phones. What away of keeping us glued to a screen for longer. And. All of the best phones on the market can do this, but only a gaming phones cando it inBy which I mean with the inclusion of elaborate gaming modes and loads of pretty lights, because nothing sayslike a heated phone and a fast-draining battery. AndSo, youknow about the ROG Phone , but Nubia is capable of rivaling it. Not all of its phones make it overseas, butof them areand absolutely functional. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at the Nubia Red Magic 7 and tell me that it doesn’t look stunning!But forget all of that, because gaming phones are a thing of the. Games have begun looking insanely good, so in order for us to be able to appreciate the artists’ efforts, we needAndI had planned this out from the start, it turns out that Nubia is about to unveil a gaming tablet of its own!We’ve got a brand new teaser for the device too, posted on Weibo (translated source). It highlights two of the tablet’s features: an insane 10,000mAh of battery and crazy-fast 80W charging.In other words, if you are rocking this baby, my comment from above is basically void. A bigger surface means that heat will dissipate a lot — as long as the device is properly built — and that 10k of battery power is more than enough to power a slew of awesome RGB LEDs.Hence, I hope this thinglike a tree on Christmas! But what can we expect of its internals? Well, it's allegedly based on the ZTE Axon Pad from back in April. If we can trust that rumor, then here’s what a potential spec sheet might look like:Overall, not too shabby. This will likely perform very admirably, even when running some of the latest mobile blockbusters. But while the quad-audio system will make consuming media a blast, the LCD screen… Well, it's an, so I hope I don’tto explain it.In other words: I hope that the Nubia Red Magic variant will ditch the screen in favor of an LED or OLED panel. But I won’t have to wait long to find out if I’ll get my wish fulfilled or not, because the reveal is happening in just 48 hours, on July 5.