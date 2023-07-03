Will your favorite mobile game look better on the upcoming Nubia tablet?
Ah, gaming on phones. What a wonderful way of keeping us glued to a screen for longer. And we love it. All of the best phones on the market can do this, but only a few gaming phones can actually do it in style.
By which I mean with the inclusion of elaborate gaming modes and loads of pretty lights, because nothing says gaming like a heated phone and a fast-draining battery. And we love it!
But forget all of that, because gaming phones are a thing of the past. Games have begun looking insanely good, so in order for us to be able to appreciate the artists’ efforts, we need bigger screens!
And as if I had planned this out from the start, it turns out that Nubia is about to unveil a gaming tablet of its own!
We’ve got a brand new teaser for the device too, posted on Weibo (translated source). It highlights two of the tablet’s features: an insane 10,000mAh of battery and crazy-fast 80W charging.
Hence, I hope this thing glows like a tree on Christmas! But what can we expect of its internals? Well, it's allegedly based on the ZTE Axon Pad from back in April. If we can trust that rumor, then here’s what a potential spec sheet might look like:
Overall, not too shabby. This will likely perform very admirably, even when running some of the latest mobile blockbusters. But while the quad-audio system will make consuming media a blast, the LCD screen just… Well, it's an LCD, so I hope I don’t need to explain it.
In other words: I hope that the Nubia Red Magic variant will ditch the screen in favor of an LED or OLED panel. But I won’t have to wait long to find out if I’ll get my wish fulfilled or not, because the reveal is happening in just 48 hours, on July 5.
So, you probably know about the ROG Phone, but Nubia is capable of rivaling it. Not all of its phones make it overseas, but all of them are stylish and absolutely functional. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at the Nubia Red Magic 7 and tell me that it doesn’t look stunning!
- 12.1” LCD screen
- Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- 12GB of RAM
- 512GB of Storage
- 13MP primary camera
- 16MP selfie snapper
- Quad speakers
- 10,000mAh battery with 80W charging
- Runs on Android 13 out of the box
