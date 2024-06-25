First AI gaming smartphone will debut in China next month
We all know that AI is all the rage nowadays, and gaming smartphones are not immune from catching that bug. It was a matter of time, actually, and now we have a launch date for Nubia's first AI gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 9s series.
The Chinese company is bringing two models to the gaming table on July 3, according to a post on Weibo (picked up by GSMArena). The two models in question will be the Red Magic 9s Pro and Red Magic 9s Pro+, following the model naming convention established with the 9 series.
We expect these models to feature similar specs to the already launched Red Magic 9 series, such as under-display cameras, fast charging (165W), big batteries (5,500 and 6,500mAh, respectively, for the two models), and big 6.78-inch AMOLED displays.
Last but not least, the camera configuration will probably also be carried over from the 9 series. This means a 50MP primary sensor, followed by another 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Let's not forget the 32MP under-display selfie camera, probably the same tech as the one used in the 9 series, but we might see some improvement.
The new series will be unveiled in China first, and we will probably get a global release later this year. What's under the hood of the Red Magic 9s series, and what's the deal with the AI moniker? We're not completely sure yet, but we expect the models to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon, probably tweaked and optimized for gaming. Part of the promo slogans include "AI empowerment, full competition," sounding a bit quirky as they're translated from Chinese.
Red Magic 9s series promo materials
There is no information on global launch dates or prices at the moment, but we'll keep you posted on that.
